Little-known company will move into North Hills tower after explosive growth

North Hills has a new corporate resident: a Raleigh startup that grew almost eight-fold in the last year.

Software company Relay announced the move Tuesday, saying it saw its recurring revenue and customer base increase by 645% in the past 12 months.

“It’s a pretty big, audacious goal that you know, not a lot of technology companies reach,” CEO Chris Chuang told Mary Helen Moore, one of The N&O’s business reporters. “But I think what gives us a little more confidence than the average company trying to go for it, is that we’ve done it before.”

Relay was headquartered at N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus, but its 124 full-time employees outsized the building’s capacity.

In July, the company will take over the entire 18th floor of Advance Auto Parts Tower, a 20-story building on Six Forks Road in the heart of North Hills.

Tech news from the Triangle

Four of NC’s largest health care providers sent patient information to Facebook [N&O]

How a Durham investment firm hopes to close the racial wealth gap [GrepBeat]

North Carolina still seeking to enhance broadband access, connectivity, statewide [TechWire]

My five must-reads of the week

In bizarre business news: a Google engineer thinks the company’s created a sentient being. Before you dismiss his fears as the ramblings of another conspiracy theorist, give this article a read. Google’s LaMDA system is scary impressive. It’s a communicative software that gives human feedback a run for its money. Of course, Google can explain LaMDA’s advanced development, and it’s not a living thing. But the program’s implications are still freaky. [WaPo]

We’ve reached the end of another tech era. Microsoft’s legendary (and sometimes laughable) Internet Explorer has shut down. The company plans to push its more modern Edge web browser in IE’s place. I think Microsoft should just retire from the game… But we’ll see if Edge picks up any popularity. [NYT]

It excites me when a state paper demonstrates its journalistic prowess with national reporting. The N&O has led the pack with its coverage of Congress’ possible progress toward gun reform. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, has spearheading a bipartisan bill that might actually have the legs to become law. Richard Burr, a longtime North Carolina politician who is in his final term as a U.S. Senator, has also joined negotiations. Here’s our latest. [N&O]

The federal government is serious about hunting UFO’s. A few weeks ago, the Defense Department presented a historic report to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” I guess they’re distancing themselves from the term “Unidentified Flying Objects,” but it’s all the same. On Thursday, NASA joined the fray. A top official announced the development of a special team to investigate “observations of events that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” It’s a fun read. [WaPo]

Another fun one. The New York Times’ “What You Get” series rounds up real estate listings from around the country based on certain price points. Its most recent installment featured three $430,000 homes. One is in Durham. Compared to similarly priced options in Vermont and Delaware, Durham makes a decent showing. [NYT]

Other Triangle business

Money-Saving Guide: Try these 10+ practical ways to save on your grocery bill [N&O]

Durham architect designs ‘gateway to campus’ for NC Central. Here are the plans. [N&O]

32 Triangle breweries. Two brackets. We’re picking the best beer and need your votes. [N&O]

