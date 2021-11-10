Prince George Ate a Live Ant Like a 'Hero,' Reveals Adventurer Bear Grylls: 'His Eyes Lit Up'

Prince George and Bear Grylls

Getty (2)

Prince George isn't afraid to try something new!

When Bear Grylls appeared on Good Morning Britain Tuesday, he looked back on his August 2019 encounter with the young prince, who the British adventurer said was a "little hero" for eating a live ant.

The moment happened at the King's Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight when George's grandmother Carole Middleton invited Grylls over to meet the prince, a huge fan.

Grylls, 47, explained that he didn't "really mean" to encourage George to eat an ant that day, but the moment presented itself and he couldn't resist.

Prince George

SplashNews.com Prince George

RELATED: Prince George's Day Out at Parents' Sailing Race Included Eating an Ant, Says Bear Grylls

"And so we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting a stream of ants went across his feet, and him and me looked at them, he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes, and I said, 'Come on, we've got to eat one,' " Grylls recalled in a clip from GMB published by The Mirror UK. "And he said 'Oh really?' and we ate."

"It was a privilege to give the future King his first ant, and his eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they're out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him," Grylls said. "What a little hero."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Grylls ended up winning the Regatta that day, and mentioned George's survivalist milestone during the awards ceremony.

"And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today ... And that is a great moment. Well done, you," Grylls said, prompting laughter from Kate Middleton and Prince William.