Little girl’s letter to her elderly neighbour is the best thing you’ll read today

Photo credit: lvenks - Getty Images

From Country Living

There’s a lot to overthink at the moment, as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic – but there’s also a lot to smile about and this little nugget of good news has made us do just that.

One little girl checked in on her elderly neighbour by writing him a letter, and his response has melted our hearts.

Twitter user LMS shared the sweet interaction between her grandad and his thoughtful neighbour.

Posting photos of the two letters she wrote: “My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course – but is in very good health – and he has received the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbour and he wrote back to her. Just please read, it should make you smile.”

Five-year-old Kirah wrote a sweet note checking in on her neighbour Ron. They hadn’t spoken before but she wanted to make sure he’s ok while self-isolating.

“I just wanted to check to see if you’re ok?” she wrote.

She also reminded him that he is “not alone”.

The recipient of the letter, Ron was moved by the gesture and sent his own sweet response.

“I was so pleased to receive your letter asking about my wellbeing and I am pleased to say I am keeping well so far,” he said.

“Like you, I am I isolation, so it was so nice to hear of your concern for me.”

More good news stories:

Kirah enclosed a drawing of a rainbow with her letter and Ron promised he would place it in his window for people to see.

The tweet has moved Twitter users with hundreds of people commenting on how moved they are.

One person wrote: “Please tell your Grandad that he is an absolute legend. This has really warmed my heart. Stay safe.”

While another added: “This is so lovely... shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time.”

