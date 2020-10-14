Little Free Library fights racism by diversifying its book-sharing boxes: 'Everyone should see themselves'

Do you have a little free library – a box filled with free books that neighbors can donate to or take from – in your town? If you do, the next time you go, consider the makeup of the authors and stories that fill the box.

Are the authors Black or Latino? Are characters gay or gender nonconforming?

The U.S. racial reckoning this past summer – spurred by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, all Black people either killed or injured at the hands of police – has prompted many industries, including the literary community, to consider if they're doing enough to be anti-racist.

Liiterary trailblazers Sarah Kamya and Onikah Asamoa-Caesar previously started diversity initiatives around the country to better educate Americans through reading. Kamya started placing books about Black history, Black culture and ones that celebrate African American children or those with diverse backgrounds into these little libraries. Asamoa-Caesar, the owner of Fulton Street Books & Coffee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, started subscription box services to boost diverse voices.

Now, nonprofits including book-sharing service Little Free Library and Chicago literacy program incubator Open Books are also working to put diversity front and center for readers.

Does your local Little Free Library look diverse? More

Bookmark this list: 100 Black novelists and fiction writers you should read, from Abi Daré to Zora Neale Hurston

Little Free Library exec: 'Books can provide a window'

Little Free Library, which has more than 100,000 book-sharing boxes in the U.S. and around the world, debuted a "Read In Color" initiative on Wednesday, which aims to bring books by and featuring people of color and other marginalized communities to its book-sharing boxes all over the world.

The program came about after Floyd's death, in an effort to improve awareness, empathy and understanding of diverse communities, executive director, Greig Metzger tells USA TODAY.

"We believe that everyone should see themselves in a book that they're reading," Metzger says. "And we also believe that books can provide a window to life experiences that may be different than ourselves."

"Our priority is not just placing the diverse books into these book-sharing boxes but sharing them and then amplifying voices and stories that aren't always heard and centered," Anita Merina, national board chair of Little Free Library, tells USA TODAY.

Metzger commended the efforts of Kamya and other Little Free Library stewards who have taken it upon themselves to start making these libraries more diverse on their own. Kamya is part of the organization's advisory committee to help select books it recommends reading.

Educated yourself about Little Free Library's Read in Color initiative. More

Story continues