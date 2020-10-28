Little Excitement Around Minds + Machines Group Limited's (LON:MMX) Earnings As Shares Take 25% Pounding

The Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 25%. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 27% in that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider Minds + Machines Group as an attractive investment with its 12.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Minds + Machines Group has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing earnings at a reasonable pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this good earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Minds + Machines Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Minds + Machines Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Minds + Machines Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.5%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 7.4% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Minds + Machines Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Minds + Machines Group's P/E

The softening of Minds + Machines Group's shares means its P/E is now sitting at a pretty low level. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Minds + Machines Group revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Minds + Machines Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Minds + Machines Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

