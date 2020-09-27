A little engineering, a lot of customer service: What it will take to fix COVID-19 test lineups

Kate Gordon's five-year-old daughter, Rosie, had only been in her Toronto kindergarten class for one day before her little sister sprouted a runny nose. That meant neither Rosie nor Stella, who attends a Montessori preschool, could return to class until Stella, 3, had tested negative for COVID-19.

So the next morning, the family headed to the nearest COVID-19 testing site, located at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in the city's west end.

"By the time we got there at 8:45, the lineup was around the building," said Gordon, whose husband was able to pick the girls up while she held their place during the three-hour wait.

Only Stella required a test, though Gordon decided to get herself swabbed for good measure while they were there. But that's when her family's real trouble started.

Gordon got her own test results 36 hours later using MyChart, an online tool adopted by some hospitals, including St. Joseph's. "But the problem is you have to be 14 and over to use it. I could use it for myself, but for Stella I had to check this government website," she said.

Three days went by without results for Stella and no school for either girl, until, in frustration, Gordon posted on a local Facebook group about her experience and received a private message from another mom with a phone number and email address for the hospital's release-of-information department.

After a series of emails and form submissions, Gordon got Stella's negative results the fifth day, and after six days out of school, the girls were able to return to class.

Stories like Gordon's have both physicians and people from the business world wondering why Canada can't come up with a better and more consistent user experience when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

"It's actually kind of embarrassing that in 2020, this is the best response that we have," said Dr. Louis Francescutti, an emergency room physician, preventative medicine specialist and professor at the University of Alberta's School of Public Health in Edmonton.

Gordon is careful to clarify that she has no beef with the staff working the front lines at testing centres and laboratories. The people she dealt with "were lovely," she said. "I really feel for these people who work there. They are working their butts off."

But she said she worries about how people with less privilege are supposed to cope with kids out of school and long waits for tests that could put their employment at risk. "I don't know how they're going to survive."

