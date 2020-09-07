Little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pie Cookies Will Soon Come in Cereal Form

Kellogg's

The iconic Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie cookies can soon be enjoyed for breakfast! Well, technically they always could be, but here's a more socially acceptable way to have them first thing in the morning.

This December, the classic cookie brand is partnering with Kellogg's to launch a new cereal in honor of Little Debbie's 60th anniversary.

The Instagram account Candy Hunting first revealed the news, which Kellogg's later confirmed, writing that the cereal will be "crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating." The oatmeal cookie cereal bits are spiced-up with cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses, according to Delish,

Little Debbie herself graces the new cereal box, which also features some of the original cookies as well as the new crispy breakfast bits.

Kellogg's plans to retail the cereal for $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

Earlier this year Kellogg also released the first-ever cereal mashup between Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops.

The new breakfast creation featured both of the cereals' fan-favorite mascots Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam on the box and an unexpected but satisfying flavor combination.