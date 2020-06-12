Little Debbie Has New Unicorn Cake Bars That Are Sparkling Strawberry Flavor

Photo credit: Instagram @snackstalker

From Best Products

Even if you hate to admit it, unicorn-themed foods never get old. Little Debbie released Unicorn Cakes 2 years ago for a limited time, and now they’re back in a different shape. Check your snack aisle for the new Unicorn Sparkling Strawberry Cake bars!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The magical treats consists of pink strawberry-flavored cake that is layered with lavender-colored vanilla creme. The cakes are coated in white frosting, drizzled with light blue stripes, and topped with purple candy glitter. Who wouldn’t want to eat something this pretty (that also happens to taste like strawberries and creme)?

You can find the new Little Debbie’s cakes at Target for $2.19, as well as at Food Lion, Walmart, and Food Plus Supermarket, as spotted by Instagram accounts. Each box includes eight individually wrapped cakes. While the packaging doesn’t indicate that they’re limited-edition, Little Debbie tends to do that with its specialty treats.

If you had the limited-edition Shimmering Mermaid Cake bars from Little Debbie that came out last summer, you might be thinking that they look similar. However, those were a Dollar General exclusive, so the unicorn variety has already won us over since they’re strawberry-flavored and more widely available. Snack time is officially … now!

Read More:

These New Unicorn Ice Cream Cones Have a Raspberry Topping

Kroger Has Sparkly Unicorn Cookies With Cake Batter-Flavored Creme

Duncan Hines Has a Personal-Sized Unicorn Cake Cup Bursting With Color

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like