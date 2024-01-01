New Little Debbie Treats Are Coming to Stores Soon

Some fan-favorites are returning as well!

McKee Foods/Allrecipes

Little Debbie makes some of the most iconic store-bought treats. Some are available year-round, while others only come around once a year. After a holiday season filled with Christmas Tree Cakes and Cherry Cordials (as well as the special ice cream versions of those), it’s time to look ahead to the new seasonal snack cakes coming around the corner.

Recently on social media, the news leaked that Little Debbie’s Valentine’s Day season is kicking off early with a lineup of returning favorites and new items that are already making us say “be mine.”

Little Debbie’s Valentine Treats Are Coming

Eight Valentine’s Day-themed products are coming out this winter, including six returning products. The returning products are Valentine Nutty Buddy, Valentine Cherry Cordials, Valentine Iced Brownies, and three different Valentine Cakes: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. The cakes and brownies are all heart-shaped (as well as heart-eye-inducing).

This year, two new items are coming out as well. The heart-shaped vanilla snack cakes are also releasing for the first time in the brand’s Big Pack format, and Valentine Mini Donuts are making their first appearance in the Valentine lineup. Little Debbie’s Big Pack goodies feature the treats you love (for example, the heart-shaped snack cake that generally comes in a twin pack) transformed into larger-size individually wrapped goodies.

Fans are pleased with the lineup and expressed excitement for some returning items saying, “Yes!!! I've been waiting for the strawberry,” as well as interest in the mini donuts—and a hope that they’ll actually be able to find the treats. While some commenters say they’ve already spotted and purchased some of the seasonal products, others said that they had a hard time finding the holiday-themed products. Now that we know they’re coming, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the sweet treats.



