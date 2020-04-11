Little Britain likely to return without some controversial characters, says Matt Lucas

Comedians Matt Lucas as Andy (in wheelchair) and David Walliams as Lou, during a photocall for the signing of their new comedy audio CD 'Little Britain', based on the BBC radio series, at the Virgin Megastore in Piccadilly, central London. (Photo by Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

With Little Britain looking set to return in the near future, star and co-creator Matt Lucas has revealed some characters will not be brought back, so the show can “reflect how we all are now”.

The BBC comedy sketch show was a huge hit upon its release in 2003, and made household names of Lucas and comedy partner David Walliams.

But while the nation was swept up with catchphrases such as “I’m a lady” and “computer says no” amongst others, the show was not without its controversies.

It was often criticised for its racist characters, as well as use of stereotypes and blackface.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Matt Lucas and David Walliams pose during the Brexit Comedy Show by Radio 4 at Shaw Theatre on October 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

However, the popularity of the show was not affected, and now over a decade since the last official series, the show looks set to return “in some form” Lucas has previously said, though he now admits it might not include certain characters.

Speaking to The Sun, the 46-year-old said: “We need to sit down and work out who we are bringing back and who we aren’t.

“I think the reason the show was successful is because it reflected how we all were back when we made it, if we hadn’t have got that right it wouldn’t have been so popular.

“I think to make it successful today you’d have to reflect how we all are now. I think you definitely have a better chance of success if you are in sync with how people are at that time.”

Matt Lucas on stage as Marjorie Dawes, one of the characters from the television comedy series 'Little Britain', during rehearsals for the Little Britain live stage show tour, at the Guildhall, Portsmouth, Monday 24 October 2005. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA (Photo by Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Speaking of a potential return of the show earlier this year, Walliams told The Sun: “You’d definitely do it differently because it’s a different time. There’s all kinds of tolerances that change.”

Little Britain started out in 2000 as a radio show on BBC Radio 4 before becoming a TV show on BBC3 in 2003.

It ran for three series and a host of specials and live tours. It even went Stateside with two seasons of spin-off Little Britain USA.