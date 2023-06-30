Little Big Town Tapped to Host First-Ever People’s Choice Country Awards

Country music group Little Big Town will host the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, set to air Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock live from Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry House.

The band — comprised of Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet — will also perform from a medley of their greatest hits as part of the two-hour celebration recognizing the best in country music, chosen entirely by the fans across various categories.

“We are honored to host the inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards,’ especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world,” the band said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music.”

“Little Big Town is a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row,” Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “As Opry members, they’ve delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we’re honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences.”

The awards ceremony will lean on the country music genre’s rich history with Nashville’s legendary venue, feature musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, tributes to the genre’s biggest legends and surprise moments. Further details on the show’s programming will be announced at a later date.

Along with awards for this years best in the genre, the show will also give out several honorary awards during the program.

The People’s Choice Country Awards telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner. The show comes as part of the collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal’s equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.

