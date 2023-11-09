Little Beast Collaborates With Sandy Liang for Dog Apparel Collection

Dog apparel brand Little Beast and New York-based luxury label Sandy Liang have collaborated on a new collection of matching apparel for dogs and their owners.

The collection combines Sandy Liang’s feminine and edgy ready-to-wear designs with Little Beast’s penchant for pet apparel. The line includes winter outwear and accessories.

Little Beast, founded by Jisu Kim, is a pet-focused lifestyle brand. The brand’s offerings for pet apparel include onesies, hoodies, sweatshirts and parkas.

Sandy Liang is known for her nostalgic, colorful and playful palettes, floral motifs and bow details. Her spring 2024 collection featured shared modes of uniform dressing between groups of women across cultures, mixed with early 2000s nostalgia.

The Sandy Liang x Little Beast collaboration includes six styles that come in both human sizes and dog sizes, including a Little Bomby Puffer Jacket in a Barbados Cherry color with bow accents, the Lil Grass Fleece Jacket made of fuzzy burgundy fabric with retro flowers, a cropped wool-blend mulled cardigan in neutral shades and bubblegum pink, the Lil Revetto leather belt/collar with heart-shaped brass studs and the beige puppy-sized Lil Jiji tote.

The collection is available on sandyliang.info, while the dog pieces will launch on Friday at noon ET on littlebeast.co.

In August, WWD reported the pet apparel and accessory category was growing exponentially, with pet-centric designer collaborations helping to drive much of this growth. Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills beauty and skin care line even dipped its toes into the pet category in May when they partnered with Kanine for a pet apparel and accessories collection.

