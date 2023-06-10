Little Badger Early Learning Won an award

Parents are proud when their kids receive an award — that is likely very similar to what Carrie Rickards felt with her team at Little Badgers Early Learning Program when they received an award from ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence.

Rickards is the general manager of Little Badgers. Last April she received an email that they had won one of the awards of excellence — the Inclusive Practices Award. It was an award that recognizes a childcare team who has shown excellence in leadership, providing inclusive practices for children. This award also recognizes inclusive practices for children with support needs.

"We are pretty honoured," said Rickards.

Little Badgers Early Learning Program is also nature-focused, meaning they teach different Indigenous environmental topics to children.

"This award seems like a good pat on the back — that we're doing the right thing," Rickards said.

Rickards and her team flew to Vancouver to receive the award.

"It was pretty exciting. It was really nice to meet other people that were receiving awards and meeting the Minister of State for Childcare," Rickards noted. "I hope that we continue to be all-inclusive, to be able to continue to support the needs of everyone, including diverse needs of different ethnic groups.”

If there is one word to describe this award and Rickards’ feelings, it would be "appreciation" from the people.

"Our team was recognized for all the hard work that we're doing. For my team, I'm very proud of them," Rickards said.

Little Badgers opened in 2007, and it was just a preschool at the time. Now, it has evolved into a daycare prepared to receive more awards in the future.

For more information about Little Badgers, visit:

https://littlebadgerearlylearning.com/

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer