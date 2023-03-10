How a little bad luck can make you vulnerable

Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Marin has written from the heart (In my freezing house, gripped by fear, I scrawl ‘things can get better’ on a chalkboard, 8 March) about a lifestyle that is rapidly becoming a reality for vast swathes of our communities in Tory Britain in 2023.

I have lived and worked in west Cornwall for nearly a quarter of a century, and been involved in secondary education as a teacher, in mental health charities, and now volunteering with Growing Links, which provides food and support to vulnerable people.

We are all vulnerable people, and those I meet who could find themselves homeless are like you, reading this letter – with the same hopes and dreams, family and friends, intelligence, education and opportunities for a fair and decent life. The only difference is that they crossed a very thin line and opportunity stopped knocking. A vulnerable person is only you with a little bit of bad luck.

Marin’s fears and anxiety are very real. We live in a world that criminalises misfortune and being poor, cold and hungry. We conveniently forget that we are a global community and, like King Canute, stand on our shore and try to turn back the tide. We are a caring society where the vast majority has forgotten how to care.

Kevin Collins

St Erth, Cornwall

• There is support out there. Depher is a service specialising in providing plumbing, heating and food services for anyone over 65, disabled or otherwise vulnerable, and the organisation works throughout the UK. Services are free of charge.

It is heartbreaking that Marin is in this position. If there is anything anyone else can suggest to improve her dreadful life circumstances, I hope they will come forward. We are far too inured to the suffering of our fellow humans.

Rona Topaz

London

