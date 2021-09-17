Little Baby Doge: The New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin

Little Baby Doge is the newest cryptocurrency on the market. It's goal? To fight climate change!

Little Baby Doge's "Save The World" campaign

We often hear about the biggest problems with climate change, but what is one of the most common? It's that people don't believe in it. The good news is that you can help solve this problem by learning about climate change and educating others on how to fix it!

Little Baby doge has set up their own page about the foundations they support and are looking forward to add more foundations with the consultation of the community members. You may find more information about the Little Baby Doge foundation they support on their own Change The World section.

The goal behind this meme coin currency was to create awareness about the current climate change situation. And bringing Crypto and Charity work together. "The world needs your help to spread the word about this project! You can follow and like our social media pages for updates, or even share posts with others." -Little Baby Doge Team posted on Telegram group recently. "A campaign on all major platforms is really effective- let's do it together so that we all make a difference in The fight against climate change AND creating awareness about THE LBD PROJECT!"

The company aims to be listed on both CoinBase and Binance, two of the world's most popular exchanges. Receiving many comments from people all around the world who like our idea for this project and want us to succeed. "We are so grateful for your support," stated company spokesperson Johan Andersson in a recent tweet.







