The little airline that could: Cape Breton air charter service launches in pandemic

HALIFAX — When billionaires in private jets began touching down in rural Nova Scotia to play a round of golf on Cape Breton’s world-class links, David Morgan saw an opportunity.

The golf enthusiasts – a mix of Fortune 500 business leaders and pro athletes – were flying into an aging airport in Port Hastings, N.S., that lacked aircraft services and amenities.

So the pilot launched Celtic Air Services at the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport in 2017, adding helicopter tours of the rugged coastline two years later.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic crumpled global tourism, emptying out golf resorts and airports. But rather than stand down, Morgan’s plan to launch an airline gained speed.

As commercial air carriers slashed routes across Atlantic Canada, he put an offer in to buy a small Quebec-based airline “on a wing and a prayer.”

His offer was accepted, and AxAir Aviation launched two months ago offering air charter services across the Northeastern Seaboard.

“Everybody has a dream, and mine was always to own an airline,” said Morgan, president of AxAir Aviation and Celtic Air Services Limited. He says the ultimate goal is to grow the business into a vertically integrated aviation company.

The startup’s fleet consists of a single Cessna 421 aircraft, a twin-engine airplane with a range of about 1,600 kilometres that seats five passengers.

While the airline aims to cater largely to business travellers and tourists, so far it has flown fishing crews, transported parcels and delivered essential goods around the region, Morgan said.

“We can pick up someone in Yarmouth or Digby and have them in Cape Breton for a morning tee-off and back home again that night,” he said. “From Cape Breton you can reach Charlottetown in 25 to 35 minutes, so it’s a fairly economical private charter flight.”

Still, attracting business travellers once the economy reopens will be critical to its survival, experts say.

Yet even as most commercial airlines resume service to the East Coast, industry experts say there will continue to be a market for an air charter service.

“There's real convenience from a business viewpoint to taking a charter flight,” said Karl Moore, associate professor of strategy and organization at McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management.

“If you have a meeting in a small town or at a mine or a lumber mill in a remote area, a charter flight can take you directly there instead of leaving the night before and taking a convoluted route and having to stay overnight.”

He added that time is valuable for businesses and their employees, especially at the senior executive level.

“Their time is worth a lot of money,” Moore said. “When you compare the cost of a charter to wasting half a day of my CEOs time, it’s worth it.”

