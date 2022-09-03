Litter Boxes and Election Lies: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Trip to the Trump Rally

Peter Wade
·2 min read
Screen-Shot-2022-09-03-at-6.20.58-PM - Credit: Right Side Broadcasting Network
Screen-Shot-2022-09-03-at-6.20.58-PM - Credit: Right Side Broadcasting Network

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spewed right-wing lies and hatred at Saturday night’s Trump Rally. The congresswoman not only told the gathered crowd that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, she also indulged in anti-trans fake news about kids using litter boxes in school during an interview with Right-Side Broadcasting Network.

“There’s a school in Texas where a student identified [as] a cat, and they made [the school] put out a litter box. I thought it was from The Onion. Absolutely true,” the RBSN host interviewing Greene said. It is, of course, not true. This claim — that students who identify as “furries” are now requesting to use litter boxes instead of restrooms — is anti-trans rhetoric that has been debunked time and time again in many states.

But, Greene played right into it. “They’re embracing lies. I mean literally embracing lies,” she said. “If some student wants to pretend like a cat and use a litter box after school, that’s their prerogative.”

Greene indulged in more anti-trans hate during the interview. “How do you guys feel about Dr. Rachel Levine?” Greene asked rally attendees during the pre-speech interview. Levine is assistant secretary for health, a pediatrician and a four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She is also a transgender woman.

“That’s a man, not a woman,” one rally-goer said. “We know the difference,” another added.

Greene then misgendered Levine while spreading lies, saying, “He supports children having sex change surgeries. This is what [Democratic senate candidate John] Fetterman supports. I don’t think that’s mainstream, do you? It’s child abuse.”

But Levine has not publicly supported gender reassignment surgery for children. As Reuters put it, “There is no evidence to support this claim.”

During her speech, Greene continued to spread lies, telling the crowd, “President Trump won the 2020 election. That’s right, we know President Trump won.”

Greene also attacked another doctor, this time Dr. Anthony Fauci. You’d think Greene, who introduced a bill to Congress called the “Fire Fauci Act,” would be happy that Fauci has announced he is retiring. But that’s not enough for her. “Dr. Anthony Fauci, he thinks he’s gonna retire. Let me tell you something, I think that man belongs in jail!”

But, Greene claimed, “We aren’t the extremists.”

