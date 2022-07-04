Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Size to Achieve USD 6,943 Million by 2030 Growing at 6.8% CAGR Driven by Escalating Demand from IT & Telecom Industry - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Size accounted for USD 3,889 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 6,943 Million by 2030 budding at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The lithium niobate modulator market is witnessing widespread interest among the telecom, aerospace and defense players owing to its excellent benefits offered. Their rapid adoption of these modulators in applications such as communications, digital signal processing, and optical computing is anticipated to fuel their demand during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. According to our lithium niobate modulator industry analysis, the increasing usage of Smartphone’s, computers, laptops & tablets will spur the market sales quickly.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Value

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lithium niobate modulators was initially moderate, but demand for these devices skyrocketed due to their well-known benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden reliance on online business, which increased demand for these devices. However, due to the pandemic, mandatory work-from-home policies resulted in a massive increase in LiNbO 3 modulators. The high demand for lithium niobate modulators is since they are electro-optic sensors that utilize a signal-controlled element with an electro-optic effect to adjust an optical beam.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2990

Report Coverage:

Market

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market

Market Size 2021

USD 3,889 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 6,943 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

6.8%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Wavelength Window, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Beijing Panwoo Integrated Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., EOSPACE, Inc., Gooch & Housego plc, Fabrinet Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, iXblue Group, Lumentum Operations LLC, and thorlabs

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Dynamics

Rising demand from the aerospace and defense sectors is boosting the global lithium niobate market revenue. Because of their use in spacecraft connectivity, wireless networking devices, and advanced radar systems, these modulators has seen significant growth in the aerospace and defense sectors. Furthermore, using the radar detection system, these modulation techniques are being used to track unidentified airplanes and vessels.

Increasing demand from the IT & telecom sector fuels the industry demand

LiNbO 3 modulators are widely used in telecommunication and digital communication networks, and their integration in the IT and telecom sectors are growing. Because of the increasing use of 3G, wireless LAN services, and VoLTE networks to optimize high-speed internet services, it is widely used in the IT and telecom sectors. Furthermore, because this modulator is a powerful communication platform for digital communication, transmitting, and analog data transition services, it is in high demand in both developed and developing economies. Furthermore, these modulators are well adapted for communication sector developments such as digital communication and 5G technology to offer uninterrupted internet services.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/lithium-niobate-modulator-market

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: type, wavelength window, end-use, application, and region.

Based on type, the segmentation includes 10 gigahertz, 20 gigahertz, 40 gigahertz, and others. Among them, the 20 GHz sub-segments occupied the largest lithium niobate modulator market size.

The wavelength window segment is categorized into 800 nanometers, 1060 nanometers, 1300 nanometers, 1550 nanometers, and others. Between them, the 1550 nm wavelength sub-segment gathered a significant lithium niobate modulator market share.

Application segment is given as interferometric sensing, phase keyed optical communications, quantum key distribution, spectrum broadening, and others. In 2021, the phase keyed optical communications segment held a substantial market share and are likely to continue its trend in the coming years.

Furthermore, aerospace and defense, industrial, IT & telecom, research, and others are the categorizations of the end-use sector. Out of these, IT and telecom acquired the most of the lithium niobate modulator market value. On the other hand, the aerospace and defense sector is likely to achieve a significant growth rate in the coming years, according to our lithium niobate modulators market forecast.

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regional classification of the lithium niobate modulator market. In terms of market share, North America leads the way in the global scenario. This is because of the increase in the lithium niobate modulator market, primarily in developed economies such as the United States and Canada. The increased use of LiNbO 3 modulators in the optical fiber market for higher data rates and compatibility is driving the growth. The increase can be attributed to increased demand from the electric-optical fiber sector. These are the few major drivers of market expansion. However, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest market CAGR from 2022 to 2030, owing to the introduction of new developments and cost-cutting methods in these modulators, as well as an increase in R&D activities, which is expected to drive the global market in the region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2990

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Players

Some key lithium niobate modulator companies covered in the industry include Beijing Panwoo Integrated Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., EOSPACE, Inc., Gooch & Housego plc, Fabrinet Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, iXblue Group, Lumentum Operations LLC, and thorlabs.

In December 2020 – Fabrinet, Inc., a leading provider of groundbreaking optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services, has partnered with Phononic, a world leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology, to widen its high-volume manufacturing capabilities and fulfill explosive market demand.

Browse More Research Topic on Semiconductor and Electronics Sector:

The Global Lithium Compounds Market accounted for USD 3,956 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25,547 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 280 Million by 2028.

The Global 5G Chipset Market accounted for USD 1,612 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 145,288 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 66.3% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.