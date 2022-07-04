Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Size to Achieve USD 6,943 Million by 2030 Growing at 6.8% CAGR Driven by Escalating Demand from IT & Telecom Industry - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Size accounted for USD 3,889 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 6,943 Million by 2030 budding at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The lithium niobate modulator market is witnessing widespread interest among the telecom, aerospace and defense players owing to its excellent benefits offered. Their rapid adoption of these modulators in applications such as communications, digital signal processing, and optical computing is anticipated to fuel their demand during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. According to our lithium niobate modulator industry analysis, the increasing usage of Smartphone’s, computers, laptops & tablets will spur the market sales quickly.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Value

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lithium niobate modulators was initially moderate, but demand for these devices skyrocketed due to their well-known benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden reliance on online business, which increased demand for these devices. However, due to the pandemic, mandatory work-from-home policies resulted in a massive increase in LiNbO 3 modulators. The high demand for lithium niobate modulators is since they are electro-optic sensors that utilize a signal-controlled element with an electro-optic effect to adjust an optical beam.

Report Coverage:

Market Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Market Size 2021 USD 3,889 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,943 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.8% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Wavelength Window, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Beijing Panwoo Integrated Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., EOSPACE, Inc., Gooch & Housego plc, Fabrinet Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, iXblue Group, Lumentum Operations LLC, and thorlabs Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Lithium Niobate Modulators Market Dynamics

Rising demand from the aerospace and defense sectors is boosting the global lithium niobate market revenue. Because of their use in spacecraft connectivity, wireless networking devices, and advanced radar systems, these modulators has seen significant growth in the aerospace and defense sectors. Furthermore, using the radar detection system, these modulation techniques are being used to track unidentified airplanes and vessels.

Increasing demand from the IT & telecom sector fuels the industry demand

LiNbO 3 modulators are widely used in telecommunication and digital communication networks, and their integration in the IT and telecom sectors are growing. Because of the increasing use of 3G, wireless LAN services, and VoLTE networks to optimize high-speed internet services, it is widely used in the IT and telecom sectors. Furthermore, because this modulator is a powerful communication platform for digital communication, transmitting, and analog data transition services, it is in high demand in both developed and developing economies. Furthermore, these modulators are well adapted for communication sector developments such as digital communication and 5G technology to offer uninterrupted internet services.

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: type, wavelength window, end-use, application, and region.

Based on type, the segmentation includes 10 gigahertz, 20 gigahertz, 40 gigahertz, and others. Among them, the 20 GHz sub-segments occupied the largest lithium niobate modulator market size.

The wavelength window segment is categorized into 800 nanometers, 1060 nanometers, 1300 nanometers, 1550 nanometers, and others. Between them, the 1550 nm wavelength sub-segment gathered a significant lithium niobate modulator market share.

Application segment is given as interferometric sensing, phase keyed optical communications, quantum key distribution, spectrum broadening, and others. In 2021, the phase keyed optical communications segment held a substantial market share and are likely to continue its trend in the coming years.

Furthermore, aerospace and defense, industrial, IT & telecom, research, and others are the categorizations of the end-use sector. Out of these, IT and telecom acquired the most of the lithium niobate modulator market value. On the other hand, the aerospace and defense sector is likely to achieve a significant growth rate in the coming years, according to our lithium niobate modulators market forecast.

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regional classification of the lithium niobate modulator market. In terms of market share, North America leads the way in the global scenario. This is because of the increase in the lithium niobate modulator market, primarily in developed economies such as the United States and Canada. The increased use of LiNbO 3 modulators in the optical fiber market for higher data rates and compatibility is driving the growth. The increase can be attributed to increased demand from the electric-optical fiber sector. These are the few major drivers of market expansion. However, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest market CAGR from 2022 to 2030, owing to the introduction of new developments and cost-cutting methods in these modulators, as well as an increase in R&D activities, which is expected to drive the global market in the region.

Lithium Niobate Modulator Market Players

Some key lithium niobate modulator companies covered in the industry include Beijing Panwoo Integrated Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., EOSPACE, Inc., Gooch & Housego plc, Fabrinet Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd, iXblue Group, Lumentum Operations LLC, and thorlabs.

In December 2020 – Fabrinet, Inc., a leading provider of groundbreaking optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services, has partnered with Phononic, a world leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology, to widen its high-volume manufacturing capabilities and fulfill explosive market demand.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

