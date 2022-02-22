Lithium-ion Battery Market to Hit USD 193.13 Billion by 2028; Growing Electrification Trend to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery market size was USD 36.90 billion in 2020. The global market size is expected to be USD 44.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 193.13 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Lithium-Ion Battery Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the incessant demand for power supply for numerous applications, augmented demand for electric vehicles, surging necessity of battery-operated equipment and machinery in automotive industries, and the usage of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy applications are sustaining the lithium-ion battery market growth.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 193.13 Billion Base Year 2020 Lithium-ion Battery Market Size in 2020 USD 75.03 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Type, Application and Geography Lithium-ion Battery Market Growth Drivers Augmented Usage of Batteries in Power Grid and Energy Storage Systems to Spur Market Joint Ventures Initiated by Key Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Influence on Global Lithium-ion Battery Market to Hamper Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 has hindered the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. The novel coronavirus has restrained the distribution of batteries. The vital battery component is mostly obtainable in Asia Pacific, but the pandemic has over-exposed the reliability of raw materials on the region.

Segments:

Type, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of type, the market is classified into lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, and lithium titanate oxide. Lithium cobalt oxide held a major share in 2020, owing to its extensive implementation in modern electronic gadgets.

Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, industrial, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched across five main regions, comprising Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Report Coverage:

We analysis is based on a wide-ranging review method that primarily focuses on presenting accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique, which further aids us to present dependable approximations and tests the overall market dynamics precisely. Furthermore, our researchers have gained admittance to various international as well as domestically funded records for offering up-to-date material for the stakeholders and business experts to invest only in the fundamental areas.

Drivers and Restraints:

Augmented Usage of Batteries in Power Grid and Energy Storage Systems to Spur Market

Imposing stringent government guidelines to monitor surging pollution phases compel the industries to utilize lithium-ion batteries. The power industry is striving to manufacture renewable energy and stock for future purpose. Moreover, low cost, low-self discharge rate, and negligible installation space are a few of the crucial factors driving the implementation of lithium-ion batteries in smart grid and energy storage systems. Since the product is more resilient to high temperatures, it is perfect for usage in distant areas and thermal control applications.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest lithium-ion battery market share during the mentioned time frame. China and Japan have been measured as the world's biggest markets for electronic vehicles.

North America is estimated to perceive sturdy growth, with the U.S. dominating in the industry landscape of the region.

The rising concentration of government organizations toward greenhouse gas emissions in the environment in Europe has sustained the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.

Competitive Landscape:

Joint Ventures Initiated by Key Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market continually try to implement proficient tactics to elevate their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth by tackling least imaginable hurdles. One such operative strategy is entering into joint ventures with other competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Industry Developments:

September 2021: Toshiba Corporation, CBMM, and Sojitz Corporation initiated a joint development deal to commercially launch the next-generation lithium-ion battery by utilizing niobium titanium oxide for anode material.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-Ion Battery Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis (USD Billion) (GWh), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Lithium Iron Phosphate Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Lithium Titanate Oxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Energy Storage System Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis (USD Billion) (GWh), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Lithium Iron Phosphate Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Lithium Titanate Oxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Energy Storage System Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Energy Storage System Industrial Others Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Energy Storage System Industrial Others

Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis (USD Billion) (GWh), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Lithium Iron Phosphate Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Lithium Manganese Oxide Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Lithium Titanate Oxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Consumer Electronics Automotive Energy Storage System Industrial Others



TOC Continued…!

