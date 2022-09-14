LITHIUM CHILE PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON THE PHASE TWO DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM ON ITS SALAR de ARIZARO PROJECT LOCATED IN SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA WHERE FIELD TESTS FROM THE FIRST STEP OUT WELL RETURNED LITHIUM GRADES IN EXCESS OF 340 MG/L

Lithium Chile
·8 min read

TSX Venture Exchange: LITH For Immediate ReleaseOTC-BB: LTMCF

CALGARY, ALBERTA, September 14, 2022, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, ALBERTA, September 14, 2022 – Lithium Chile Inc. (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has field tested 340 mg/l from the first hole of its Phase Two development program at Salar de Arizaro (“Arizaro”) - and that all aspects of the development program are progressing well. The Phase Two development program is designed to increase the Company’s previously announced 1,420,000 metric tonne lithium carbonate resource and to expand the commercial potential of the Arizaro project.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 340 mg/l in the first exploration hole is 14% higher than the resource grade used in the Company’s maiden resource report;

  • Completed two of four planned exploration holes with a third hole underway;

  • First of three planned production holes has commenced;

  • Critical fresh water well completed encountering 100 metre fresh water aquifer;

  • Metallurgical studies underway to determine best lithium extraction process.

Exploration Holes - Highlights:

The Company has completed the first two holes of its planned four-hole diamond drill program and is 250 metres into the third hole (See Figure 1 for hole locations).

The first hole was drilled approximately 5 kilometers away from the initial production test well yet encountered the brine aquifer at 357 metres, 25 metres deeper than the initial hole. The formation was still open in coarse black sands when drilling stopped at 465 metres as a result of the drilling rig capacity. Industry accepted field sampling was done using the Company’s Turbospec lithium analyzer and returned assays of 340 mg/ litre of lithium. This grade was 14% greater than the 298 mg/l lithium grade used in the initial 43-101 report. Assay results are pending from the laboratory which will ultimately form the basis of an updated NI 43-101 resource report.

The second hole had a thicker halite cap then encountered in the first hole and drilling was suspended at 400 metres. The hole will be completed using our larger rotary rig which is capable of drilling to 800 metres.

The third hole, located on the northern extension of the Company’s Arizaro claims, is currently at 250 metres. The halite cap appears thinner on the northern claims and consists of broken halite, mixed with sands and was encountered at shallower depths. Sampling has begun using a double packer system to ensure the most accurate results.

Production Holes - Highlights:

The large rotary drilling rig arrived on site two weeks ago and is currently drilling the first of the three production wells planned for this program (See Figure 1 for hole location). As this rig is capable of deeper drilling, the Company plans to drill an 18 inch diameter well to accommodate a 16 inch down hole pump, to a significantly deeper depth of 800 metres. Drilling is presently proceeding through 160 metres depth on this initial production well. The Company is completing a concurrent baseline environment impact study for a 5,000 metric tonne-per-year production facility for the three production wells that will be available after completion of the Phase Two development program which are expected to be completed early in the first quarter of 2023.

Metallurgical Studies:

The Company is conducting metallurgical studies on 2,000 litres of brine collected from the first production well completed in the First Phase Program. These tests include advanced chemistry studies at the Company’s recently established lab in Jujuy Province to determine best production processes for lithium extraction, conducting evaporation tests to determine concentrations that will yield optimum recovery of lithium. Evaporation tests will also allow for the precipitation of impurities associated with these brines.  The Company has also delivered 150 litres of brine to Chengxin’s DLE facility in China for production tests. Lithium Chile is also in the process of shipping brines to Summit Nanotech’s facility in Calgary, Alberta for initial analysis.

Water Well:

The Company’s first, fresh water well has been drilled, completed, and cased on the southern border of the Salar de Arizaro.  Over 100 metres of freshwater aquifer was identified. Testing has now begun on flow rates and recharge rates and this data will be submitted to the Salta Provincial Water Ministry in support of a future application to use a percentage of the water for lithium carbonate production.

Mobile Camp:

The Company’s camp on the Salar de Arizaro has been expanded to accommodate 50 employees as a result of significantly expanded operations currently underway. The camp is complete with a kitchen, dining room and health & safety modules. The on-site camp allows for non-stop operations and significantly reduces the Company’s travel costs.

On-site camp at the Salar de Arizaro

Steve Cochrane, President & CEO comments, “I am very pleased with the progress we have made to date expanding our Arizaro project and its potential resource, on time and on budget. I am also very proud of our team on the ground in Salta and on Arizaro; they have accomplished everything we could have asked for in developing the Arizaro project and proving it has the potential to be the next big lithium resource in Argentina”.

CHILEAN UPDATE

Pursuant to the recent NO vote on the proposed new constitution for Chile having occurred a week ago, Lithium Chile has already seen an increased interest in their Chilean assets. The Company has recently designed a 74-kilometer TEM geophysical program on its Llamara lithium prospect in Chile. The contract has gone out for tender, and the program is planned to get underway in the next month. Llamara has historic drill results showing lithium brines on the property with lithium grades up to 343 mg/l.

The Company announces that it has implemented an Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan").  The Plan is a "fixed 10%" security-based compensation plan under TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies, pursuant to which 19,612,185 awards may be granted. The Company received disinterested shareholder approval for the Plan at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on June 28, 2022, and approval from the Exchange on August 23, 2022.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to two executive officers of the Company.  The RSUs vest one year from the date of the grant, and each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company for a period of five years.

Qualified Person, QA/QC Statements:

Michael Rosko, MS, PG, of Montgomery and Associates (M&A) of Santiago, Chile, is a registered geologist (CPG) in Arizona, California and Texas, a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME No. 4064687), and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a qualified person on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of Lithium Chile. Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 81,300 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 21,329 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile’s Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “LITH” and on the OTC-BB under the symbol “LTMCF”.

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or Michelle DeCecco, Vice President of Corporate Development via email michelle@lithiumchile.ca or at 403-390-9095.

Forward Looking Statements

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the risk that the new lithium exploration tender processes does not yield the anticipated benefits to the Company; the ability of the Company to obtain future financing on acceptable terms; currency, exchange and interest rates; operating costs; the success the Company will have in exploring its prospects and the results from such prospects and the COVID-19 pandemic. LFG. You are cautioned that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based upon are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachment

CONTACT: Steve Cochrane Lithium Chile steve@lithiumchile.ca


Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Redblacks hoping for elusive home win when they host Argonauts this weekend

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, and it feels pretty good. For the first time this season, Ottawa (3-8-0) is riding a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to extend that streak and finally give Redblacks fans an elusive home win, when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. "We've got to make sure we handle our business," said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice. "We have to make sure we play and not think about winning the last two games.

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga