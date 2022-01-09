Will lithium become the oil of the 21st century?

·4 min read

This month, lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources, a supplier to carmakers Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault, received five new exploration licences for lithium in the Upper Rhine Valley along the French-German border. The move marks a step away from fossil fuel dependency. But how environmentally friendly is the use of lithium?

Lithium is the lightest metal on earth and its composition makes it ideal for batteries that are smaller but more powerful than their heavier nickel-cadmium and lead acid competitors.

Demand for lithium-ion batteries exploded with the invention of personal electronic devices such as camcorders, mobile phones and laptops.

Today, lithium batteries power most of the portable devices on earth and are increasingly used in electric cars, with car maker Tesla switching from lead-acid to lithium-ion 12 volt auxiliary batteries for its new Model S.

The big question is: can lithium be mined in a environmentally friendly way, while at the same time meet the growing demand?

According to a January 2021 Mineralogical Commodity Summary by the US Geological Service, 71% of lithium produced worldwide is used for batteries. Demand for the chemical "has increased significantly" in recent years because of the increased use of electric vehicles.

According to the survey, identified lithium resources increased to about 86 million tons in 2020.

In July last year, the EU commission proposed the "European Green Deal" which wants to implement a 100% cut in CO2 emissions by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Individual countries have begun implementing rules resulting from negotiations held at UN climate conferences to move away from fossil fuels.

US President Joe Biden announced that he wants carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and a net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050 and China wants 50 percent of its cars to be eco-friendly in that year, and in 2060 they want to reach carbon neutrality.

Cutthroat competition

But the father of the lithium-ion battery, the 2019 Nobel Chemistry Prize winner John Goodenough, warned that lithium may become be the petrol of the 21st century, with cutthroat competition likely to deplete global resources.

"The uniqueness of the raw materials contained in batteries lies in that they belong to a battery electric vehicle decarbonised transport system, and we can reuse them through ambitious recycling policies," Cecilia Mattea, Clean Vehicles Officer at Transport & Environment told RFI.

"This may be good for the mid and long term. For now, a massive mentality change needs to take place, where the general public owns less cars, takes public transport and cycles more," she says.

Destroyed ecosystem

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a recent report that the growth in EVs could see lithium demand increase by over 40 times by the year 2040.

Lithium may contribute to cleaner energy, but mining it damages the environment, as Bloomberg pointed out, describing how lithium mining resulted in the destruction of the ecosystem of the Atacama desert in Chile, home to the largest deposits on earth.

“We’re fooling ourselves if we call this sustainable and green mining,” Cristina Dorador, a Chilean biologist, told Bloomberg. “The lithium fever should slow down because it’s directly damaging salt flats, the ecosystem and local communities.”

“One of the biggest environmental problems caused by our endless hunger for the latest and smartest devices is a growing mineral crisis, particularly those needed to make our batteries,” Christina Valimaki an analyst at Elsevier, told UK’s Wired.

Protests

Increasingly, communities protest against lithium mining ventures. In Portugal, the people of Covas do Boroso, home to Europe's biggest lithium reserve, are worried that exploitation will cause deforestation, air pollution, water contamination, noise and basically end their way of life.

In Minyak Lhagang, which lies in the Tibetan regions of China's Sichuan province, people protested against operations of the Ronda Lithium Corporation, which they say caused pollution and mass-poisoning of fish in the local river.

In Serbia, mining giant Rio Tinto suspended planned operations of its Jadar lithium project after mass demonstrations in several cities last December.

Alternatives

Despite the rising appetite for lithium, Mattea says it is not too late to prevent reckless mining on a large scale.

"The European Union has already started doing a really good job on that with the European Battery Regulation," she says, which was proposed in December 2020 and which will "hopefully be adopted" this year into final law.

It will "put in place rules on how companies should mine based on both environmental and social standards," she says.

Mattea points out that companies can refer to high environmental standards as set out by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), the multi-stakeholder platform that certifies mines.

Car companies tend to switch to certified mines when under pressure to explain where the raw materials for their batteries come from, she explains.

Meanwhile, the industry is already looking at improvements and alternatives with the more stable solid state lithium metal battery which would offer a substantial reduction in size and longer lifespan, and perhaps, in the long term, take the edge off the 21st century lithium fever.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Canada's Kripps wins two-man bronze, Friedrich wins gold for 100th World Cup medal

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's two-man bobsled race at Winterberg while Canada's Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish. Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events. Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finish

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.