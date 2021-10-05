Litgrid plans - evolution of the organization and the possibility to integrate 4,900 MW of renewable energy

Litgrid AB company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania

The client-oriented organization and energy competence centre, state-of-the-art technological and digital solutions, sustainable energy development that will double the current electricity generation, and opportunities for market participants to freely exchange electricity at a competitive price. Such goals are set in the strategy of the Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid, which was approved by the company's Board. The strategy also envisages long-term vision of Litgrid to become one of the smartest electricity system operators in Europe.

Litgrid plans expansion by focusing on several key areas. One of the most important is to fight climate change by developing and adapting the transmission system to increasing production of electricity from renewable sources and reducing the impact of Litgrid own infrastructure.

Litgrid also seeks Lithuania's energy independence by synchronizing the country's electricity system with the Continental European Synchronous Area. After the completion of this project in 2025, after more than 80 years Lithuania will again manage the frequency of the electricity system.

The company is starting digital transformation and implementation the culture and ecosystem of data-based solutions. One of the components of this change is a service portal that will bring together the clients and enable more efficient digitalisation while delivering services.

"The global energy sector is changing rapidly. This transformation is driven by various factors, such as globalization, technological developments and the desire to advance as quickly as possible to the sustainable energy. Litgrid not only closely monitors the trends, but also plays an important role in transforming the Lithuanian energy system to meet both the current and future consumers’ needs. When planning our activities, we take these changes into account and create a transmission network that would best meet the needs of the future,” says Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid.

Towards the sustainable energy

According to R. Masiulis, it is important to ensure diversified and sustainable energy supply in the fight against the global climate change crisis. The international community is committed to reducing carbon emissions and reducing the impact of its activities. Litgrid pays special attention to this area in the strategy.

"We are preparing for the development of electricity from renewable sources. By 2025, the company plans to ensure the possibility of the electricity transmission network to become one of the five European

operators with the largest share of solar and wind electricity in the final energy consumption balance,” says R. Masiulis.

With the additional development of the transmission network, Litgrid sees the additional opportunity until 2025 to connect another 140 MW of renewable resources to be connected to the 110 kV network in Western Lithuania. After the completion of the system synchronization with the Continental European Synchronous Area in 2025 and having completed the additional development of the 110 kV transmission network, Litgrid could connect about 960 MW of installed capacity of onshore renewable resources in Western Lithuania. According to Litgrid, the Lithuanian electricity transmission network is capable of integrating about 3,500 MW of renewable energy onshore by 2030. This is almost as much as the total installed electric power in Lithuania – 3,800 MW. Litgrid can also connect 1,400 MW of wind farms in the Baltic Sea to the system, which would further increase the generation of renewable sources.

All this will allow Lithuania, as provided for in the national energy strategy, to become the country using renewable energy sources.

Digital development and client-orientation

The company's strategy also pays special attention to the development of the organization. Litgrid aims to become an efficient exchange platform that enables and encourages market participants and consumers to freely exchange electricity, choose to produce or consume climate-neutral energy and obtain it at a competitive price.

R. Masiulis notes that electricity transmission systems are transitioning through a change, when technologies and innovations are changing traditional models, attitudes towards generation sources and their management methods. Companies in the major sectors of the economy - transport, energy - are developing and implementing innovations that allow more efficient use of electricity, automation of equipment, application of advanced measurement and control systems. Such developments promote the smart development of transmission system management, aim to ensure the integration of electricity consumers into network management, so that consumers are properly and timely informed about changes in the system and become active market participants.

"Implementation of the evolution of the energy system requires a strong partnership, so we aim to become an even more client-oriented organization, creating innovative and flexible services that meet their expectations. We will open the data for faster and more advanced decisions, we will ensure sustainable value for the shareholders. We will continue to be socially responsible, giving priority to reducing the environmental impact of our activities in our ten-year journey,” R. Masiulis concludes.

