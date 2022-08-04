LITGRID AB publishes results for the first six months of 2022
LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania delivers results of the Company for the 1st half of 2022:
Revenue for the 1st half of 2022 - EUR 145.2 million (the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 112.4 million);
Net loss for the 1st half of 2022 - EUR 9.2million (the 1st half of 2021 – net profit EUR 17.4 million);
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2022 amounted to EUR 0.1 million, 1st half of 2021 - EUR 31.8 million).
