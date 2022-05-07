‘I was literally shocked’: the true story behind new TV drama The Staircase

David Smith in Washington
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

The confounding, and unsolved, case of a man accused of killing his wife that inspired a landmark docuseries has led to a star-studded new crime drama


A woman lies dying in a pool of blood at the bottom of a staircase. Her husband, a novelist, calls 911. It is 2.40am.

“My wife had an accident,” says a frantic Michael Peterson. “She’s still breathing!”

The operator asks: “What kind of accident?”

Peterson replies: “She fell down the stairs. She’s still breathing! Please come!”

This the transcript of a 911 call on 9 December 2001. It was too late to save Kathleen Peterson. She died at the couple’s mansion in Durham, North Carolina. But Michael Peterson was given little time to mourn.

Related: The Staircase review – Colin Firth and Toni Collette scale the heights in riveting true-crime tale

Investigators found walls heavily spattered with blood and believed that Kathleen’s severe injuries were difficult to reconcile with a fall. Days later Peterson, then 58, was charged with first-degree murder of his 48-year-old wife.

He was convicted and spent nearly eight years in prison, only for his life sentence to be overturned amid questions about the reliability of a key witness. Now the couple’s shocking and elusive story is told in The Staircase, a new drama series starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Perhaps the most eager viewer will be Larry Pollard, who was the Petersons’ nextdoor neighbour and used to play in the house as a child. He never believed that Michael Peterson was guilty of killing his wife, a telecoms company executive.

“I never saw one bit of trouble,” says Pollard, 74, from his neighbouring home on Cedar Street. “In fact, I thought they were a very colourful couple. She was a very sociable lady and very well-liked in the neighbourhood.

“Michael was a bon vivant. People liked him because he’s humorous. He’s not very tall but he’s he’s quick-witted. He was fun to be around.”

Peterson is a Vietnam war veteran whose novels The Immortal Dragon, A Time of War and A Bitter Peace are centred on the conflict. He had also been an unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Durham.

The Petersons visited the Pollards at their home about a month before the tragedy. Pollard recalls: “They walked away from our yard hand in hand. I didn’t see any kind of angst against each other. I hadn’t heard anything about them being that way. They were well-liked. They were entertaining people. They were somewhat the darlings of the social set at that time.”

Pollard, a former lawyer and special prosecutor, finds the timing of the alleged murder implausible because, he says, Peterson’s children were about to visit and his home had just been illuminated with lavish Christmas decorations.

“When all of the authorities got there that night they came in, it was two o’clock in the morning and everybody’s looking down at the body. Everybody is assuming that she has been murdered. There’s blood all over the walls. ‘Oh, gosh, there’s a pool of blood, she had to have been beaten to death.’

“They weren’t taking in any other facts, anything that might have been different. Everyone was just assuming that this was probably a domestic quarrel where he got mad and beat her to death. At that time, domestic violence was a very serious topic. This quickly became a domestic violence case.

“I, on the other hand, was not so sure. It just seemed out of character, but even more than that, why was this house all lit up from one end to the other, top to bottom and floodlights everywhere? If you’re going to beat your wife to death, you would think you don’t want people watching.”

Peterson went on trial in 2003. His defence argued that the couple were drinking by their swimming pool late into the night and an intoxicated Kathleen went inside by herself and fell down the stairs.

The prosecution did not describe a murder weapon or offer a clear motive but grilled Peterson about the death of a family friend whose body was also found at the bottom of a staircase years earlier in Germany. It also targeted his bisexuality, suggesting that Kathleen had discovered he was leading a secret life and cheating on her.

Defence lawyer David Rudolf recalls: “We had heard rumours that the police were looking for some male lover at a gym or something like that so we asked him and he told us that he was bisexual and had instances of sex with various men. Not that it was an every week thing but that had happened.

“For me, it was a non-issue like, OK, so if a husband has an affair with a woman, does that make him a murderer? I didn’t see any distinction to be drawn between having that with a woman or having it with a man.

“On the other hand, particularly for [prosecutor] Freda Black, it was a real moral issue that she took a lot of importance from. A lot of the people on the jury were religious and I think probably for them it was an important factor, not terribly relevant, but necessarily important in the sense that it it cast Michael in a negative light.”

Peterson was found guilty of beating his wife to death and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The verdict hit Rudolf hard. He says: “I’ll never forget it. It was absolutely soul-crushing. It was beyond belief that jury came back guilty.

“As I’ve said many times, it made me question whether I had been part of the same trial that everybody else had been part of. Michael put on a very brave face in public but I am told that, when he got back in in the holding area, he broke down. He just didn’t want to show it in front of his kids.”

But the verdict fell apart after Duane Deaver, a blood spatter analyst of the state bureau of investigation, was fired in 2011 following an independent audit that found problems in 34 of his cases. Rudolf cited statements from jurors that they relied on Deaver’s discredited testimony, and the original trial judge, Orlando Hudson, ordered a new trial.

Peterson was released from prison but Rudolf, who was now working pro bono, could see what a toll it had taken on him. “I was literally shocked. He had aged 20 years or more in those in those eight years. But he always maintained his sarcastic sense of humour.

“I remember the first time I went to visit him. I felt awful and I said something like, ‘Michael, you know, I probably feel as bad about this as you do.’ He said, ‘David, you’re going home in your BMW tonight and I’m going to be here. So you don’t feel as bad as I do.’ That sums up how Michael dealt with it through gallows humour as he did throughout the trial.”

Hudson declined to drop the charges, however, so in 2017 Peterson agreed to a plea deal that enabled him to maintain his innocence even as he acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him of manslaughter in his wife’s death.

The judge sentenced Peterson to 64 to 86 months in prison and gave him credit for the 89 months he had already spent behind bars, allowing him to walk out of court a free man.

Rudolf, who earlier this year published a book, American Injustice, says: “It was as though a huge boulder had been lifted off my shoulders. It was redemption. It was joy. That would have been probably the happiest, most satisfying day in court for me ever. I really experienced both extremes in this particular case.”

Peterson, however, felt “bitterness” over what had been done to him, the lawyer adds, and is now living in an apartment in Durham and spending time with is family.

The Staircase explores the lives of the Petersons’ children: Michael’s two sons, Todd and Clayton, with his first wife, their two adopted daughters, Margaret and Martha, and Kathleen’s daughter, Caitlin.

Colin Firth.
Colin Firth. Photograph: AP

The extraordinary twists and turns of the trial were filmed for a documentary series, also called The Staircase, that became a big “true crime” hit before a sequel series landed on Netflix. The documentary crew is played by actors in the new drama series, with Vincent Vermignon playing the director, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

Despite all the attention, the riddle of Kathleen’s death remains unsolved, inviting new theories. Pollard, the neighbour and former lawyer, believes that her wounds were the result of an owl attack.

The theory holds that Kathleen was putting up Christmas decorations that an owl could have mistaken for prey. It points to hair pulled out by the roots in Kathleen’s hands and bloody twigs and two feather fragments in her hair.

Pollard says: “Owls’ talons are needle sharp. They go straight through the hair until they hit the flesh covering the skull. That is what I determined to be the wounds. If that is the cause of her death, then Michael Peterson is automatically an innocent man. They’ve gone through a trial simply because they didn’t know what it was.

“The grand jury returned a bill of indictment but everybody was chasing rabbits, as far as I’m concerned. They were sitting out there and they’re saying, ‘Oh, he beat her death. Oh, he’s got a gay lover’, all this, that and the other. There was a lot of gossip. This whole episode was a colossal rush to judgment.”

  • The Staircase is available on HBO Max in the US and Now TV in the UK

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Oilers, Maple Leafs take long route to U.S., avoiding COVID-19 testing

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took their time getting to their U.S. destinations ahead of Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the Oilers opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California. The Leafs also crossed into the U.S. by bus and flew out of Buffalo, N.Y. o