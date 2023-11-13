Literally Just a Video of Taylor Swift Rushing to Kiss Travis Kelce After Her Show

Gotham - Getty Images

If you've been waiting all night for something more than a very blurry picture of Travis Kelce in a VIP tent watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, THAT MOMENT HAS ARRIVED because Taylor fully ended the show by running off stage straight into Travis' arms and giving him a giant kiss.

Will give you several minutes to watch this on repeat:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissing after the Eras Tour in Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/FQdTAjDUZ7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Reminder that Travis arrived in Argentina to join Taylor on Friday (November 10), and they were spotted at dinner together:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



pic.twitter.com/J5VwwWIEaN — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 11, 2023

Taylor ended up having to reschedule her show in Buenos Aires on Friday due to inclement weather, and wrote a note updating fans: "I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," she tweeted. "We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in… https://t.co/kibxWUwIiw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 10, 2023

As for how long Travis will be chilling with Taylor in Argentina, Page Six reports that he "has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday" after his Bye Week (aka week off from the NFL!).

Meanwhile, a source tells Us Weekly that "Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection. They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games."

Love this for them!

