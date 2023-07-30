Literal ‘once in a blue moon’ event as pair of supermoons to occur in August

The blue moon rises over Castle Hill in Huddersfield in November 2020 - Danny Lawson/PA

Stargazers will next month be treated to a literal “blue moon” as the infamously rare event is set to take place at the end of August.

The moniker “blue moon” is used when two supermoons occur in the same calendar month.

The first supermoon - when the moon is full and close to Earth, appearing bigger and brighter than usual - will be on August 1 and the second, the so-called blue moon, on August 30.

A full moon occurs once every lunar cycle, which lasts about 29 days.

In August, the moon will be about 222,000 miles away from Earth, around 25,000 miles closer than when at apogee, which is when it is at its furthest point away. When supermoons occur they appear around 14 per cent bigger and almost a third brighter than usual.

The first August supermoon is nicknamed the “Sturgeon moon” because, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is when the Great Lakes used to fill with fish.

The last time there were two supermoons in the same month was in 2018 and the next time it will happen again will be in 14 years, astronomers believe.

‘Full moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky’

“So long as there’s not too much cloud, the full moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky,” the Royal Observatory in Greenwich said.

“This is a good opportunity to use a small telescope or a pair of binoculars to see the moon’s detailed surface, or even try taking a few interesting moon photos.

“However, you can see the moon perfectly well with just your eyes. Seeing moonrise just after sunset, or moonset just before sunrise, will be an impressive sight as it will appear enormous compared to the surrounding landscape.”

The phenomenon of a celestial blue moon occurs because the lunar cycle is slightly shorter than the months of the year.

Twelve lunar cycles are completed every 354 days, and the 11-day discrepancy means that every three years there is an overlap and two full moons occur in the same month.

If they happen to be when the moon is at perigee, or the point in its orbit at which it is nearest to the Earth, then the blue moon phenomenon occurs.

