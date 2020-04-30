Lit Agent David Vigliano Re-Acquires His Agency Six Years After Sale

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: David Vigliano, the literary agent who has repped authors from Oprah Winfrey and David Mamet to Chip and Joanna Gaines and Val Kilmer, the latter two of whom have just published bestsellers, has re-acquired his publishing assets from Y Entertainment Group.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vigliano had sold his company in 2014 and was head of AGI’s AGI Vigliano Literary LLC, but now is going back running his own boutique shop. The re-christened Vigliano Associates will operate from its location at 57 East 73rd Street in New York. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More from Deadline

“I am grateful for all I have learned from AGI’s constellation of superstar agents, and I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and put it to use as I return to operating independently,” Vigliano said.

Vigliano created the role of in-house packager at Warner Books before he began his own agency in 1986. He repped Bob Greene and Oprah Winfrey’s Best Life Diet (one of the largest non-fiction advances ever in publishing), as well as The Private Prayer Diaries of Pope John Paul II. He is also the literary agent for Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have sold more than 2.5 million books and whose Magnolia Table, Volume 2 sold 130,000 hardcover copies last week in the U.S. after its April 7 debut.

His clients have included Prince, Janet Jackson, Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, Mike Tyson, Kevin Durant, Suzanne Summers and Rocco DiSpirito. Recent deals include for memoirs by Rev. Jesse Jackson and Kilmer, whose Simon & Schuster-published I’m Your Huckleberry hit shelves last week and is No. 8 on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list. Vigliano has repped 23 No. 1 NYT bestsellers.

Story continues

Among his clients’ books that have been turned into films are Bringing Down the House (which became 21), The Rookie, Home for the Holidays, Veronica Guerin and Another Day in Paradise. He also reps David Ritz, whose Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin is the basis for the upcoming biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Franklin.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.