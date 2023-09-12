Lit Agent Chris Till Returns to Paradigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Chris Till as an agent in their theater literary and content division, Variety has learned exclusively.

The hiring brings Till back to Paradigm, as he previously worked at the agency early in his extensive entertainment career, as he now has over 20 years of industry experience. He previously spent over a decade at CAA before joining Verve in 2020 to help launch that agency’s New York office.

Till will be based in Paradigm’s New York office as well, with a focus on representing writers and directors across theatre, film and television.

“I’ve always thought of Chris as the one that got away,” said Paradigm partner and head of the New York office Jack Tantleff. “He started his career as a young agent at Paradigm, and I have watched as he built his business to become one of the truly bright stars in our industry. I could not be more delighted to welcome Chris back.”

“What a thrill it is to return to Paradigm,” said Till. “The agency’s client-first vision and aggressive representation model is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with many longtime industry colleagues, as well as new teammates.”

Till has represented some of Broadway’s most celebrated creators, including Chris D’Arienzo (“Rock of Ages”), Jon Hartmere (“Once Upon A One More Time”), Robert Horn (“Shucked”), Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”) and Bob Martin (“The Prom”). His director clients have included John Doyle (“The Color Purple”), Scott Schwartz (“The Prince of Egypt”), and Kimberly Senior (“Disgraced”).

