Listowel's Kin Cares Youth Group to host carnival on April 29

LISTOWEL – The Kin Family’s newest facet, Kin Cares Youth Group, will be hosting their biggest event yet; a fun carnival for the whole family to enjoy!

On April 29, starting at 4 p.m. and taking place at the Listowel Kin Station, Kin Cares will be holding come-and-go style carnival activities which include a variety of games, crafts and challenges. Then, at 7:15 p.m., a High School Musical sing-along will be held. There will be hot dogs, drinks, snacks, and baked goods available for purchase. The event cost is by donation, with all proceeds going to support Kin Care’s initiative to bring a disc golf course to Listowel.

Since their beginning in October 2022, the youth group has made big waves in the community and is quickly garnering a reputation for committed and engaged youth. From having volunteered to run Salvation Army kettles, marshalled for the Coldest Night of the Year walk and hosted a movie night for students in January, the members have been up to a whole lot of good these past seven months. Most recently, the group aided their Kin Family relatives, the Kinsmen and Kinettes, with some of the Paddyfest festivities that took place in March, and the students loved being a part of the town’s largest celebration.

“It was super fun! And I attempted to be Mr. Paddy so that was pretty funny!” expressed Kin Cares group member Kailey Brock.

The students even braved the cold and snow to participate in the Paddyfest parade.

“It was kind of cold outside because it was snowing, but it was really fun to be in the parade and hand out candy to everybody,” explained member Evie Dickey.

And there is no stopping the momentum they’ve been building. This carnival is their last hurrah of the year, as the rest of the activities they have planned are going to be supporting other organizations, like Teddy Bear Play Day, and fun team-building exercises for the youth group to participate in. And with the carnival being the group’s biggest undertaking to date, there is a lot of work, planning and dedication being shown by these students.

Story continues

“With great power comes great responsibility,” joked member Alex Brock.

“There are more things involved in it when we are planning, instead of just helping out with other people’s ideas, we have to come together and build this together,” explained member Ren Leary.

“It’s very different from just helping with other things,” Brock continued, “because they tell you what to do and where to go and with this carnival we have to bring things and prepare and help set up. You have to be very responsible.”

The event will run on a donation basis for the activities and food as the group intends to raise money in hopes of bringing a disc golf course to Listowel.

“How it came about was we wanted some popular things that weren’t really that hard to install and won’t be that much money. The donations will add up over time but it will still take a while,” explained Kailey Brock.

“I thought it was a really cool idea because we don’t have a lot of activities to do here and many people go out of town to do other stuff, so it would be nice to bring something like that to Listowel,” expressed Blake Choma McTavish.

When asked if they feel the group is really starting to come together and make a difference, it was a resounding “yes!” from all the students. The inclusive group has quickly become a force to be reckoned with as a kinship has blossomed from within, making them better than ever.

“I think we’ve really built on as a group all-together,” expressed member Todd Bender.

“I like how much we’ve achieved over the last like, seven months or so. And considering we’re such a new group it’s really awesome,” said Haylie Williams.

Kin Cares Youth Group’s motto is “youth supporting youth,” and it’s evident to see that this is not only taking shape in the community and externally, but internally as well.

And this is only the beginning. With their biggest event right around the corner, Kin Cares Youth Group hopes to make the carnival an event the whole community can come out and enjoy. For more information or to learn more about Kin Cares Youth Group, find them on Instagram @kincaresyouthgroup or email kinyouth@listowelkinsmen.org.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner