Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance focuses on recruitment

LISTOWEL – The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance is continuing its work on health-care recruitment. At its most recent board of directors meeting, the board took time to focus on its efforts on nurse and physician recruitment.

According to the report, there was a “great response” to their recent clinical extern postings.

The hospitals are having six nursing students for each hospital site joining the LWHA at the end of the month.

“The clinical nursing externs will be in addition to our base staffing models and we believe this program will enable us to support our front-line nursing staff and will serve as a significant part of our nursing recruitment strategy moving forward,” explains the release sent by LWHA.

Further, a major priority that the clinical team is currently undertaking is the nursing orientation for new hires.

“We are in the midst of completing an evaluation of what we currently have in place,” stated the release.

A component of this evaluation was surveying nursing staff by asking how orientation could be improved, both for new hires and how it is currently supported by staff.

Additionally, LWHA is prioritizing physician recruitment. Local physician recruitment efforts are funded through a combination of contributions from the municipality, the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, the family health team as well as the hospitals, with each hospital corporation donating $20,000 for this fiscal year.

“In addition to in-kind support of the recruitment effort, we provide housing to medical learners and locums spending time in our communities,” expresses the report.

In Listowel, the hospital owns the house adjacent to the paid parking lot and rent an apartment at Elizabeth Street and Livingstone Street. Further, the house at the corner of Inkerman Street and Sarah Ave is also used for housing, but will be demolished as part of the Fischer Clinic expansion. The board acknowledged that additional housing may be required in order to establish a residency program.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner