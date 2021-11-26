Listowel Salvation Army launches Christmas Kettle Campaign

LISTOWEL – The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign kicked off with a launch at Zehrs on Nov. 20. Community and Family Services Manager Gwyneth Woods said it’s important to keep in mind the community and its support for the work the Salvation Army does.

“Last year, despite more rigid restrictions than this, we still had volunteers willing to be present for this important fundraising opportunity,” she said. “We are beyond thankful for their dedication. While our kettle dollars were down last year, our overall giving was up, which has allowed us to forge ahead this year and to plan for so much in 2022. “

Anyone wishing to stand at a kettle is welcome to connect with Ray and Diane Homewood at homewood@wightman.ca or by calling them at 226-622-6989.

Woods noted that The Salvation Army Canada-Bermuda has mandated that all volunteers must be fully vaccinated.

Kettles are equipped with “Tip Tap Give” which allows donors to easily contribute with a tap with their credit or debit cards.

“Our goal as always, is to serve in the best way possible, for all whom we serve,” she said. “The proceeds of our local fundraising go towards local work.”

HOPE Links North Perth is a new initiative that will launch soon to serve community members in need. The program will offer tangible assistance for people in need as a supported partnership with United Way Perth-Huron (UWPH), providing a warm and welcoming environment, nutritious food and facilities for laundry and shower.

The Salvation Army, an associated member of FeedON and Foodbanks Canada, distributed over 30,000 lbs of food through the food bank between September 2020 to August 2021.

They have also been providing food literacy programs, equipping community members to eat well and to grow and prepare food sustainably and economically. This includes work through the Harvest of Hope educational garden and other collaborative food literacy programs.

In partnership with the City of Stratford, it has been offering tax preparation free of charge to eligible individuals in North Perth. Over 80 tax returns have been completed so far this year.

On top of all this work, they are helping to reach out to other community initiatives through its application site for the North Perth Sports for Kids Fund, OESP, and Perth County’s Feline Friends.

The Annual Backpack Assistance program shared 119 backpacks this year and the Takeout Tuesday program which ran from January to April as a supported partner of UWPH served 2,598 dinners.

“To expand on our call for volunteers, not only would we welcome volunteers at our kettles, but also for our annual Christmas Distribution and our work year-round,” said Woods.

Volunteer opportunities specific to Christmas are drivers to assist in picking up food and toys from local donors on Dec. 15 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; individuals interested in assisting in pre-packaging items for Christmas Distribution are needed Dec. 20, and a variety of roles are available from packing up food hampers to assisting families in choosing toys for their children on Dec. 21 from 2:30–8 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer for any of these dates can email Theresa Millen at theresa.millen@salvationarmy.ca.

“It is important to note that we already have over 115 households who have applied for Christmas assistance,” said Woods. “This is on par with last year at this time, so we anticipate our final numbers to be in the neighbourhood of 180 to 200 households.”

Christmas assistance consists of two streams – food and toys.

“We provide a complete traditional Christmas dinner box for families with all the fixings included,” she said. “Turkey, potato, vegetable, cranberry sauce, stuffing, juice, bread, milk, eggs, dessert, butter, cheese and fresh fruit. This kit is a combined effort created from donor dollars as well as community gifts from businesses and individuals locally.”

For families, the Salvation Army distributes toys for children aged 14 and under. These toys are also the efforts of many local donors, toy drives by organizations such as the North Perth Fire Department and the OPP Auxiliary, as well as a shared network of distributors which allows them to rotate what they have on hand, giving choice for families when they feel like their options are few.

“I think I should note here our long-time volunteer, Bonny Jones, for her incredible work with the toys,” said Woods “Bonny serves faithfully every Christmas and takes on the incredible task of organizing, sorting and distributing. Last year because of restrictions and rising numbers, we were forced to move to a “pre-pack” method of toy distribution. This year we are so very excited to invite families back in.”

To space them out, families will be scheduled on a separate day to limit the number of people in the building at any time.

“Volunteers will be on-hand to walk them through our toy shop and help as they lovingly choose toys for their children,” she said. “This is a privilege our community allows for us by their generous gifts. I think that about covers our Christmas work. We will continue to have our online application open until Dec. 15 and would encourage anyone needing help to apply there.

“We may have the opportunity in December for another in-person application day and will announce that on our Facebook page.”

Perth-Wellington MP John Nater was out for the launch and took the first shift watching the kettle at Zehrs.

“It’s a great opportunity we have here to support the community,” he said. “The Salvation Army does so much good for people in our community especially at Christmas time, when that little extra really means so much to them.”

The Salvation Army has made an impact in North Perth, assisting 1,166 times across all its programs between September 2020 to August 2021 to help a total of 5,128 community members.

Colin Burrowes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner