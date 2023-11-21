Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums and nectarines leaves 1 dead, 10 sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Monday about a listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, nectarines and plums.

The recalled fruit has so far led to 11 reported illnesses, including 10 hospitalizations and one death across seven states, according to the CDC. Investigators are working to determine if any additional fruit or products made with this fruit may be contaminated.

The affected fruits were sold in stores nationwide between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and the same date range in 2023.

The states where people have reported illnesses so far are California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida, according to the CDC.

The fruit was sold in two-pound bags branded "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms," according to the CDC, and was also sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has "USA-E-U" and a number on it.

What fruit is included in the recall?

The affected fruit had the following numbers:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

According to the FDA, the recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled. Peaches, plums and nectarines currently available for sale at retail stores are not included in this recall.

The CDC is advising consumers to not eat the recalled peaches, plums and nectarines. They also advise consumers to clean their refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit.

What is listeria? What are the symptoms?

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

According to the CDC, symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as ten weeks after.

