I listened to animals' hearts to reveal their hidden emotional worlds

Claudia Wascher, Senior Lecturer, Animal and Environmental Biology, Anglia Ruskin University
·5 min read
<span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/human-hands-make-heart-shape-cute-176499581" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Wang/Shutterstock">Tom Wang/Shutterstock</a></span>
Tom Wang/Shutterstock

It’s not only humans who feel emotions. In his 1872 book, The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals, Charles Darwin described a range of “innate” and “evolved” emotions in dogs, cats, chimpanzees, swans and other non-human animals.

But animals can’t verbally report their emotions, and humans often misread how an animal’s feeling, which can lead us to make them feel worse despite the best of intentions. That’s because we tend to anthropomorphise animals, seeing in them human expressions and emotions which cloud our understanding of how they’re really feeling.

Learning how animals perceive emotions is important. Understanding what makes them stressed or unhappy can inform how we approach animal welfare in zoos, sea life centres and farms, as well as helping us treat our pets with more compassion.

Perhaps poetically, researchers have turned to animals’ hearts to learn more about their emotions, as detailed in my recent paper. By measuring how animal heart rates fluctuate in response to different situations, we’re getting closer to understanding how and when animals feel.

In both humans and animals, an increase in emotional arousal from low to high can be quantified by an increase in heart rate, measured in beats per minute (bpm). Taking these measurements – with wearable heart rate belts, implanted transmitters or artificial eggs – provides a rare window into the emotional worlds of animals.

The heart rate of animals increases rapidly when they have aggressive encounters such as fights, and decreases during friendly interactions such as grooming. For example, in greylag geese, the mean heart rate during aggressive interactions increases from 84 bpm during rest to 157 bpm. Heart rate increases more when geese are interacting with a more dominant opponent, showing that geese are more emotionally aroused during a confrontation they’re more likely to lose.

Two geese fighting on water
When geese fight, their heart rate increases. Claudia Wascher, Author provided

This might be simply explained by an increase in physical activity during fights, except that we see the same effect in geese that are merely observing events in their environment, for example when they’re watching other geese fighting. This heart rate increase reflects emotional arousal, not physical activity.

Most remarkably, my research has shown that geese’s heart rate increased more when their partner or a family member was involved in aggressive encounters, compared to unrelated individuals. This suggests that greylag geese are capable of what’s called emotional contagion – when an individual is affected by the emotions of other individuals.

Read more: Pain is more than a physical process – now a study in mice suggests it may even be socially transferable

A similar effect has even been observed in dogs and their owners. A study found that heart rate in dogs increases when it increases in their owners, and that this effect was stronger the longer the human had owned the dog. This suggests that their emotional states are synchronised, despite belonging to different species.

Hearts and minds

Heart rate also provides insights into the cognitive abilities of animals. Chimpanzees, for example, have different mean heart rates, depending on whether they’re shown pictures of aggressive, friendly or unfamiliar chimps. This suggests that they recognise different emotional expressions.

Other studies have found that a number of species – for example goats, horses, cattle and European starlings – show increased heart rate when engaging in a learning task, revealing that they’re emotionally aroused by the task.

Read more: Horses can recognise themselves in a mirror -- new study

Heart rate is a particularly revealing measure when animals don’t express their emotions through any behavioural response. American black bears, for instance, don’t behave differently when drones are flying over them. But scientists have found the presence of a drone does increase their heart rate, which shows that the bears are disturbed – even if they’re not showing it.

And that’s the key reason why monitoring animal heart rates can help improve their welfare: by showing us when they’re stressed. This could help pet owners to understand when certain situations stress their pets, and what they can do to reduce it.

We know for instance that many pet dogs are stressed by fireworks. Heart rate studies have found that the presence of the dog’s owner helps offset some of this stress. We’re less aware that cats, according to one study, actually feel more stressed when they’re stroked. By looking at cats’ heart rates, we could understand which types of strokes they’re most and least fond of.

A grumpy cat being stroked
By observing heart rate, we can learn how to avoid stressing our pets. Vladimir Nenezic/Shutterstock

In kennelled dogs, meanwhile, a study has shown that auditory and olfactory stimulation (playing music and smelling lavender) decreased their heart rate, indicating stress reduction. The same could be true of animals in zoos. And developing an understanding of how wild animals like black bears react to human disturbances could help us to minimise the effect of human activity on wildlife.

Wild at heart

Although heart rate allows us to quantify the level of emotional arousal in animals, it doesn’t provide information about whether this emotional arousal is received as positive or negative. We can only assume that a fight is perceived negatively, and courtship positively.

Still, we can use heart rate as a measure to understand how excited our pets are in certain situations. We can learn how they feel about different styles of music or different flavours of food. Given that owners appear to accrue cardiovascular benefits from their pets – in reduced blood pressure, for example – we owe it to our animals, and those in the wild, to listen to their hearts, helping foster a more compassionate relationship between humans and animals.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Claudia Wascher receives funding from Austrian Science Fund (FWF).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

    Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Vladdy, Biggio lift Blue Jays to series win over Orioles

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Blue Jays' hitting coach explains why offence is so lethal

    Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez held a lengthy press conference with reporters on Sunday, providing in-depth explanations for why his squad's offence is firing on all cylinders.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • LEADING OFF: Santiago faces MLB sticky ban, Naylor injured

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: STICKING TO HIS STORY Major League Baseball will deal with Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago, the first player ejected under the new crackdown against grip-enhancing sticky stuff. He could draw a 10-game suspension. Santiago was tossed Sunday in a 3-2 win over the White Sox. The 33-year-old lefty was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning and his glove was confiscated. It was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out

  • UConn pitcher recounts harrowing escape from South Florida condo collapse

    Justin Willis and his family walked out to the hallway to find a neighboring apartment gone and holes where elevators used to be.

  • Ecuador holds Brazil to 1-1 draw, advances at Copa America

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. Neymar, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus didn't play against Ecuador at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Brazil had already secured top spot in the group before the match began, allowing coach Tite to continue testing his

  • Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball's worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season's

  • Santiago ejected from Mariners' win for sticky substance

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was stick

  • Irvin fans 8, A's beat Giants 6-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Oakland went 4-6 on its trip and fell out of first place in the AL West but picked up a game on Houston with its 16th win in June. Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits api

  • Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds, blocked four shots, and was generally the only person on the floor who could put the ball in the basket with any kind of consistency. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Wes

  • De Bruyne injures ankle as Belgium advances at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne's chances of playing again at this year's European Championship are in doubt after he was injured early in the second half of Belgium's 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday. De Bruyne hurt his ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha. He immediately asked to be replaced, with Dries Mertens coming in for him in the 48th minute. Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard also had to leave with an apparent muscle problem. He was replaced by

  • Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching erformance of all-time. The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season