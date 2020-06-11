Listen: Why Ramy Youssef Was Convinced He Wasn’t Going to Win His Golden Globe

Click here to read the full article.

When Ramy Youssef arrived at the Golden Globes in January as a nominee for his work in his self-titled Hulu comedy series “Ramy,” he asked his publicist what she was hearing about who was the favorite to win.

“I was like, ‘Any buzz? What do you think? What’s the mood, what’s happening here?’” Yousef recalls on this week’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.” She was like, ‘I think it’s between [Bill] Hader and you. I think it’s leaning Hader.’ I was like, ‘I get it 100%.’”

But when he walked into the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, he was convinced he wasn’t going to go home a winner.

“They put me in this really f—ing corner seat, where I was like, ‘This is like a loser’s seat,’” Youssef said. “The seat I had was not only like a far table, but they had me at the point of the table where in order to get out, other people would have to get up. That’s where my name card was. I was like, ‘This corner, they would not put someone here who is supposed to walk up. It’s just not possible.’”

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston presented the category. But then he knew he was the winner just as Aniston opened the envelope because she paused before reading his name. “The second I saw the way she looked at it, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s me and she doesn’t know how to say my name,’” Youssef said. “I could see it. So my whole body took over. … I knew probably four seconds before everyone else knew, but I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to get up there.’”

He insists he still hasn’t been able to fully appreciate the night. “I think I might feel that in like August,” he said. “Right now, it’s crazy because that happened and then the very next week I was back on set doing a million things. So there’s no break. That happened with a month left in Season 2.”

Season 2 premiered last month with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali guest starring over several episodes as a sheik.

Don’t be surprised if another Oscar winner pops up on the show next. After Brad Pitt said in an interview that he was a “Ramy” fan, friends suggested Youssef write him into the show. “I’m not going to say no if the guy calls me and wants to do it, but that could feel like I’m reaching a little bit,” he said. “Maybe it will be sheik Brad Pitt next year, who knows?”

Youssef’s family is another story. They’re not jumping to be a part of the show anytime soon. “My dad has censored his conversations with me for years,” he said. “He’s like, ‘No, no. You’re going to put this in the stand-up.’ He’ll be in the middle of a story and then he’ll be like, ‘Actually, I’m good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, man.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I’m good.’”

Not that his parents aren’t proud of him, even if “Ramy” sometimes hits too close to home. Just ask him where he keeps his Globe. “My mom’s go it,” Yousef said. “I dropped it at the house. I think there’s a little acting shrine of a bunch of stuff that I’ve done, like newspapers and little posters from shows. She has a little corner of stuff in what was my room, which has now turned into their den.”

Hear the full interview with Youssef above. You can also find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

