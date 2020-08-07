Listen to the Weeknd's collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD, 'Smile'

The Weeknd and Juice WRLD's collaboration is here — but will it go diamond?

Only time will tell, but you can now listen to the new single "Smile," featuring the late rapper, who died in December at just 21 years old.

The Weeknd previously teased the collab on Twitter, highlighting an old tweet in which Juice WRLD declared, "Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record." The "Blinding Lights" singer also tweeted, "XO + 999 Thursday night," with the number seemingly referring to Juice, who had "999" tattooed on his body and featured the number in his merch.

Heartfelt and moody, "Smile" finds Juice WRLD rooting for his partner's success "even if that means I ain't by your side."

Lyrics also include: "Devil on my shoulder tellin' me I'll die soon / I don't really want that to impact you / But I don't know, maybe I'm just paranoid."

"Smile" is the Weeknd's first new music since releasing his fourth album, After Hours, in March (which EW named among our best albums of 2020 so far). His accompanying tour was scheduled to begin in June but was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juice WRLD's third studio album, Legends Never Die, was released posthumously in July, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He also appeared on Eminem's single "Godzilla," released in January.

