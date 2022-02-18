Listen to This Twin-Turbo V-12-Powered AWD Supra Make Nearly 1000 HP on a Dyno

Photo credit: Dardantuned - YouTube

You know what's even cooler than a Mk IV Toyota Supra making big power from its 2JZ straight-six engine? A Supra making big power with Toyota's only production V-12, the 1GZ-FE. This one has two turbos and an all-wheel-drive drivetrain out of an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. Listen in awe as it lays down nearly 1000 hp on a dyno.

This wild Supra was built by Speed Force Racing, a performance shop in Santee, California. Like all 1GZ engines, the engine was sourced from a Japan-market Toyota Century limousine before being equipped with two turbochargers and finding its way into this beautifully crafted engine bay. There's tons of custom fab work here that would make any pro welder swoon, plus a Haltech Nexus ECU to ensure smooth running.

During a trip to Dardantuned for some tuning, this Supra made an incredible 946 hp and 817 lb-ft of torque on a dyno while using lowly 91-octane fuel. But even more incredible than the power is the sound. Toyota's V-12 may have been originally used to power a near-silent luxury cruiser, but when it's given room to breathe, it makes a stunning noise.

The team plans to make another visit to the rollers to see how much power the V-12 makes using E85 fuel and more boost. It's hard to imagine the car not breaking into the four-digit power range once everything's dialed in. We're more curious to hear this thing on the road or track once it's fully buttoned up.

