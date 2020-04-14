'Listen to Your Heart' contestant forced to 'dodge kiss' within first hour of arriving at 'Bachelor' mansion

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered Monday night. The spinoff of the popular franchise features a house full of musicians all vying for love, but one them vied much, much harder than the rest.

Musician Michael Todd was very forward when he arrived at the Bachelor mansion. He was the first musician in the group to bust out his guitar and serenade the ladies. Unfortunately, his original song "Hot Touch" didn't hit the right chords with anyone.

He tried impressing single Savannah with his beatboxing skills but he followed it up with an encore kiss, which didn't go over so well as she rejected him

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's night one, and I've already had to dodge a kiss," Savannah lamented during a confessional. "It's not even night one, like, we're in hour one."

Michael Todd didn't have much luck with Bri either. When he asked her if she would like to join him in the hot tub, she replied "I kind of have to use the restroom, so I'm gonna find that."

Michael Todd didn't get a rose at the end of the night, so he had to go home. It was probably for the best, though, as he struggled to win over fans.

#TheBachelorLTYH can we all agree that Michael Todd is the worst? Also, what kind of name is Michael Todd?????? pic.twitter.com/ERJGHhbNh3 — jessi (@jld773) April 14, 2020

We need more Michael Todd. This guy is so hateable. #TheBachelorLTYH #ListenToYourHeart — add your name (@candersanders) April 14, 2020

Michael Todd is like the Jake Paul of #TheBachelorLTYH — Tanya (@Tanya_too_much) April 14, 2020

Every girl’s internal monologue after 5 seconds alone with Michael Todd: #ListenToYourHeart #TheBachelorLTYH pic.twitter.com/gD99eTT2i7 — Banana Fana Fo F’Adam (@mradamppowell) April 14, 2020

michael todd waiting for her to get back from the “restroom” and go in the hot tub #LTYH #TheBachelorLTYH #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/FKRi2VLBPG — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 14, 2020

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Story continues

Watch as Nick Jonas begs his 'ex' to come back to his team on 'The Voice':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.