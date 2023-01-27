Listen to Season 7 of the 'In Visible Capital' podcast
Tune in to Season 7 of PitchBook's "In Visible Capital" podcast for conversations about the state of venture capital, private equity, private debt and more.
Subscribe to get new episodes of "In Visible Capital" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen. For inquiries, please contact us at podcast@pitchbook.com.
Season 7 Episodes and Show Notes Ep. 1 - Leveraged loan warning signs
In the first episode of Season 7, we take a look at the clouds gathering in the US and European leveraged loan markets. In the US market, we discuss sector-specific stress, our restructuring watch list, the near-term maturity wall, the CLO market, and secondary market gains in 2023. We then discuss the European market, looking at the maturity wall, loan issuance, our loan market survey, and the credit quality of loans in the European Leveraged Loan Index. Our research analysts cap the episode with key indicators to track going forward.
Past Seasons Click here for Season 1
Click here for Season 2
Click here for Season 3
Click here for Season 4
Click here for Season 5
Click here for Season 6
This article originally appeared on PitchBook News