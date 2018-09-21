Listen now: History of the Heavyweight Championship, 1969

Welcome to the history of the heavyweight championship of the world.

Yahoo Sport will release a podcast led by legend Steve Bunce for each year of the golden age of boxing; the 1960s.

This podcast covers 1969. Not many people could go the distance with either Muhammad Ali or Rocky Marciano, but in the summer of 1969 the pair faced off for 75 one-minute rounds for the BBC. In the end, both of them emerged victorious, depending on which version you watched.

Sadly for Marciano, he never got to see the finished version, dying in a plane crash in August.

For Ali, exhibition fights were proposed and then cancelled. His exile continued while he occupied himself with acting, documentaries, and sparring against WBA champion Jimmy Ellis.

Joe Frazier defended his WBC title in April against Dave Zylglewicz, or Ziggy as he was nicknamed. Jerry Quarry came next, the man known as the Great White Hope.

Ali would return to fighting in 1970 against Quarry. For now, people got the chance to see George Foreman turn professional after Olympic goal in 1968. Joe Bugner, also establishing himself on the scene, fought 11 times.

