Listen now: History of the Heavyweight Championship, 1967



Welcome to the history of the heavyweight championship of the world.

Yahoo Sport will release a podcast led by legend Steve Bunce for each year of the golden age of boxing; the 1960s.

LISTEN: History of the heavyweight championship – Episode six

LISTEN: History of the heavyweight championship – Episode seven

This podcast covers 1967. In February, back in the USA, Muhammad Ali defended his championship while Terrell was defending his WBA title. The friends quickly became rivals.

It was the fight that inspired The Clash’s, ‘What’s My Name,’ as Ali asked his opponent to answer as he took him apart. Ali was back in action just six weeks later, against Zora Folley.

LISTEN: History of the heavyweight championship – Episode four

LISTEN: History of the heavyweight championship – Episode five

On April 28, Ali was the only one of 26 men to refuse to be inducted into the US Army for service in Vietnam. It would lead to a new heavyweight champion of the world, and Ali’s exile. There were eight contenders to replace him.

Listen to Yahoo Sport’s History of the Heavyweight Championship podcast with Steve Bunce, available on iOS or Android.