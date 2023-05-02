Listen: NCHSAA holds spring board meetings in Chapel Hill

The NC High School Athletic Association is holding its spring board meeting in Chapel Hill Tuesday and Wednesday to address a number of issues in high school sports, including the regional basketball format, a basketball shot clock and a proposal to allow athletes to profit from name, image and likeness.

We’ll be listing highlights here and you can listen to the meeting.

Some notes from the meeting:

▪ NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker addressed a bill in the NC legislature that could strip the association of broad powers.

“The challenges lie before us,” she said. “We don’t always know the direction they’re going to go or which direction we will go. But I always remember the words of Kay Yow when I worked with her. She always said, ‘We can’t change the direction of the wind. All we can do is adjust our sails.’ I feel that’s what we have to do, not only over the next two days but as we look ahead to where we find ourselves by the time the General Assembly leaves town.”

▪ There were five requests from student-athletes identifying as transgender. Four were approved to play sports.

▪ Beginning in the fall, the NCHSAA will have 436 teams and the board approved the addition of Wake Prep, a tuition-free charter school in Wake Forest near Raleigh.