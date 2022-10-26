Listen to Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman become musical icons on new duet 'Say Something'

Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a duet like this.

In what can only be described as iconic behavior, Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman have joined forces to release their own poignant rendition of Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World's 2014 hit "Say Something" on Wednesday.

The track, which is included on Evans' upcoming album, A Song for You, features the two singers' soaring vocals bolstered by sweeping strings and a soft piano.

While it might seem like an unusual collaboration at first glance, Kidman and Evans struck up a fast friendship over their mutual love of music while on the set of Hulu's 2021 drama Nine Perfect Strangers. The pair wouldn't actually perform together, however, until Kidman coerced Evans into singing at a dinner party at her and husband Keith Urban's home in Sydney.

"After dinner, Nicole was like: 'Right, you're singing, Keith's gonna play the piano. He'll play anything, just tell him the song,'" Evans recalled. "So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love.' I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in."

When it came time for Evans to record "Say Something," the Alienist actor knew he wanted Kidman to perform with him again. "I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole's voice very well, that I could blend our voices," he said. "So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, 'Genius – I couldn't have thought of a better track.'"

Kidman — who has released multiple singles throughout her career, including a duet of Frank and Nancy Sinatra's "Somethin' Stupid" with Robbie Williams back in 2001 — agreed, laying down her part at Urban's studio in Nashville.

"He sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it," Evans said. "She was so grateful that I'd asked her. I was, like, 'Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!' But she's a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special."

Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman have released a duet

This isn't the first time Evans or Kidman have showed off their vocal chops. Evans notably starred as the marvelous meathead Gaston in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast in 2017, while Kidman wowed audiences with her performance as the sparkling diamond Satine in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 big-screen hit, Moulin Rouge! She has further cemented her legendary status over the years by starring in Big Little Lies, Being The Ricardos, and, of course, her viral AMC commercial.

Furthermore, this isn't even Kidman and Evans' only crossover moment on the album. The Hobbit star also turns in a cover of Moulin Rouge!'s "Come What May" — which Ewan McGregor and Kidman originally sang for the movie — with Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church.

Listen to Evans and Kidman's performance of "Say Something" above. Evans' new album, A Song for you, is out Nov. 4.

