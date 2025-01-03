Advertisement

Listen: India dig in after Australia dismiss Kohli cheaply again

  • Listen to ABC Grandstand commentary at top of page

  • India 107-4 at tea as Pant and Jadeja dig in

  • Kohli (17) caught behind off Boland; Rahul (4), Jaiswal (10), Gill (20) out before lunch

  • India captain Rohit "opts to rest" and is replaced by Gill, while bowler Krishna also plays for tourists

  • All-rounder Webster makes Australia debut in place of Marsh

  • Fifth Test, day one, Sydney - series level at 1-1

  • India must win to retain hopes of reaching World Test Championship

  • Victory would secure Australia's place v South Africa at Lord's in June

