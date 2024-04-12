Listen: Dua Lipa releases 'Illusion' ahead of new album

Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Illusion," a song from her forthcoming album, "Radical Optimism." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is gearing up for the release of her new album.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for "Illusion," a new song from her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism, on Friday.

The "Illusion" video shows Lipa perform alongside water polo players and artistic swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain, as she sings about taking her "rose-colored glasses off" and seeing a love interest for what they are.

"I already know your type / tellin' me the things I like / Tryna make me yours for life, takin' me for a ride," she sings.

English singer Dua Lipa attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Lipa celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"ILLUSION OUT NOW!!!!! I hope you love this song and video as much as we really truly loved and had fun making this," the star wrote.

Dua Lipa attends the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"This song started everything for this album sonically and it was the first song I wrote with 'the band' (@carolineailin @dannylharle @tobiasjessojr @tameimpala) it has just made me even more excited for Radical Optimism in 3 WEEKS ~ aaaaahhh it's all bloody kicking off!!!" she said. "what a team, thank you I love you!!"

Radical Optimism also features the singles "Houdini" and "Training Season." Lipa will release the album May 3.

The album is a follow-up to Lipa's Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.