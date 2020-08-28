Listen to Blackpink's hot new single 'Ice Cream,' featuring Selena Gomez

Rich Fury/Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Sound the alarm: Blackpink's new collaboration with Selena Gomez has officially arrived, and it comes with a music video. The K-pop quartet just released "Ice Cream," off their first full-length album, The Album, dropping Oct. 2.

"Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream," Gomez sings as the song opens. "You can double-dip 'cause I know you like me."

The single follows the group's hit "How You Like That," released in late June. That song broke multiple Guinness World Records, including most viewed video within 24 hours and most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube. "How You Like That" was the first song released by Blackpink since the release of their EP Kill This Love last year.

The fun will continue Friday, as fans will be able to attend the virtual premiere of Gomez's new movie This Is the Year, hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio starting at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. The teen comedy tells the story of a nerdy high school student who heads to the biggest music festival of the year with the hope of winning over the girl of his dreams. Gomez serves as executive producer on the film, which was written by, directed by, and stars her Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie.

Watch the music video for "Ice Cream" above, or stream it on Spotify below.

