Listen to Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey Sing ‘Ocean Eyes’ in Gorgeous Harmony at Coachella

On Friday night, Lana Del Rey invited Billie Eilish on stage while she was headlining Coachella in Indio, California. The award-winning songwriters performed two tunes together, Eilish's 2016 song “Ocean Eyes” and Del Rey's hit track “Video Games” from her 2012 studio album Born to Die.

“That's the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation,” Del Rey said when she invited Eilish on stage. “I'm so f-cking grateful she's standing next to me right now, singing my favorite song of hers.”

Eilish laughed in response, telling Del Rey to “get the f-ck out” of her face. Luckily, they both laughed and then harmonized.

Eilish also took a moment in front of the massive crowd to talk about how much she loves Del Rey, saying, “This is the reason for half of you b-tches' existence...including mine! Lana Del Rey, you guys, come on!”

The 38-year-old star also invited up musicians Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff for her songs “Candy Necklace” and a reading of “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me—but I Have It.”

Eilish and Del Rey have been huge fans of each other for years ad were even paired together for an issue of Interview Magazine.

“I remember seeing the first videos of you singing and I said to my managers, ‘She’s the one,’” Del Rey told Eilish. “I was like, ‘This is the girl. She isn’t just talented. You can tell she’s kind.’ It didn’t feel like you were aspiring to be anything. It’s crazy to have that magical quality.”



Eilish was also full of praise for her hero, telling her, “You really paved the way for everyone. People have been trying to look and sound like you since you first started. I talk about this with Finneas [Eilish’s brother]. You changed the way the music industry hears and sees music, and you changed the way people sing.”

You Might Also Like