Listen to Beyoncé's two new songs, '16 Carriages' and 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Beyoncé has broken the internet once again, announcing "Act II" of her "Renaissance" project and releasing two new songs.

Queen Bey surprised fans during a Super Bowl commercial that ended with the superstar saying, "They ready, drop the new music.”

Shortly after, she posted to her Instagram and announced March 29 as the release date for her upcoming project. Beyoncé also dropped two new on singles on Spotify, YouTube and other services titled "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

Fans were quick to predict the "Cuff It" singer would release a new country album after she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards earlier this month. And the new project seems to fall along those lines, as both tunes appear to be inspired by country music.

"Texas Hold 'Em" has an upbeat tempo while "16 Carriages" is a power ballad, and she wears a cowboy hat in the artwork for both singles.

Beyoncé is famously from Houston, Texas. The first song has a western feel. In the bridge she sings: “And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you. Come pour some liquor on me honey, too. It’s a real-life boogie, and a real life hoedown. Don’t be a b***h, come take it to the floor now.”

The second, “16 Carriages,” has a slower beat and soulful feel. In the song, Beyoncé earnestly pays homage to hard work and her own legacy. She sings: “Sixteen dollars, working all day. Ain't got time to waste, I got art to make. I got love to create on this holy night. They won't dim my light, all these years I fight."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyoncé's new music: Listen to '16 Carriages,' 'Texas Hold 'Em'