List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak

ATHLETICS

World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled.

AUTO RACING

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed. New date not set.

Formula E's Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.

BADMINTON

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed. New dates not set.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

BASKETBALL

Women's Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan to Belgrade, Serbia from Feb. 6-9.

Asian Cup qualifier between China and Malaysia on Feb. 24 postponed. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents' homes.

BIATHLON

Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou from Feb. 27-March 2 cancelled.

BOXING

Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan to Amman, Jordan from March 3-11.

EQUESTRIAN

Hong Kong showjumping leg of Longines Masters Series from Feb. 14-16 cancelled.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hockey Pro League matches by China against Belgium and Australia in March postponed.

India women's tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.

Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.

GOLF

US LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 cancelled.

HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 cancelled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 cancelled.

HANDBALL

Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Montenegro from March 20-22: China withdraw. Hong Kong declines invitation to attend.

ICE HOCKEY

Chinese clubs in Supreme Hockey League playing home games in Russia.

Women's Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines, from Feb. 23-28 cancelled.

JUDO

Paris Grand Slam on Feb. 8-9: China team withdraw.

RUGBY

Hong Kong Sevens moved from April 3-5 to Oct. 16-18.

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to Oct. 10-11.

SKIING

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing from Feb. 15-16 cancelled.

SOCCER

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Beijing FC, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua, and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May.

Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7.

Chinese Super League, due to start Feb. 22, delayed.

SWIMMING

Diving world series event in Beijing from March 7-9 cancelled.

TENNIS

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from March 3-7.

OTHERS

Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspends testing from Feb. 3.

Winter X Games events in Chongli from Feb. 21-23 postponed.

World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed. New dates not set.

Snooker's China Open from March 30-April 5 cancelled.

SportAccord summit in Beijing from April 19-24 cancelled. New site to be determined.

Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.

