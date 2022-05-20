Here’s a list of safe places to complete Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist sales on Coast

Online selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist have become and more and more popular in South Mississippi and across the U.S.

But meeting at an unfamiliar place or residence or traveling to a city you’re not familiar with isn’t always safe.

Facebook Marketplace grew to 1 billion users in 2021, but the site is also plagued by scammers across the world who are targeting people looking to make legitimate purchases, ProPublica reported. In April, a Pascagoula woman was shot in the head in the New Orleans area while trying to buy a phone off Facebook Marketplace.

In an effort to alleviate some of that anxiety and make for safer exchanges, the Harrison County Sherriff’s office has set up “internet purchase exchange locations” across the Mississippi Coast county.

The areas are under 24-hour surveillance and provide a safe and secure location for individuals to complete internet transactions.

Those looking to utilize one of the locations can find them at the following spots:

1. Menge Mart, Interstate fuels 8045 Menge Avenue, Pass Christian

2. Pure Country 9260 Canal Road, Gulfport

3. Clarks 10006 Canal Road, Gulfport

4. Neco’s Market Place 12342 Cable Bridge Road Pass Christian

5. Robinwood One Stop 18447 Highway 49, Saucier

6. First Place 19485 Highway 67, Saucier

7. Pure Country 10166 Lorraine Road, Gulfport

8. Kountry Colors and Subway 23379 Highway 53, Saucier

9. Highway 53 Quickstep 26333 Highway 53, Saucier

10. The Smoke Stop 8441 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian

11. A Royal Flush Plumbing 12465 Canal Road Gulfport

12. The Stop and Geaux 16303 Highway 53, Gulfport