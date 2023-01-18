LIST: Here’s who’s running for mayor and city council in Fort Worth and Arlington

Fort Worth’s 2021 mayor and council elections brought five new members to the nine-person Fort Worth city council.

In 2023, there will be at least three new members with two coming through the expansion of the city council through the 2022 redistricting process.

The third new member will replace first-term council member Leonard Firestone, who is not seeking re-election due to the time commitments putting a burden on his home life.

Firestone represents District 7, which includes parts of the Cultural District and far north Fort Worth.

Arlington is electing half its city council and its mayor.

This is the first election in Arlington since voters overwhelmingly approved extending council terms from two years to three.

Here is a list of who’s filed for the May 6, 2023, mayor and council election. Information on ages and occupations came from public statements and campaign filings submitted to the city of Fort Worth:

Fort Worth

Mayor

Christopher Rector, author/disabled veteran

Ken Bowens, Jr.

Alyson Kennedy

District 2

None filed yet

District 3

Michael D. Crain, Real Estate Broker

District 4

None filed yet

District 5

William McKinley Jackson

District 6

None filed yet

District 7

None filed yet

District 8

Chris Nettles, 35, self-employed

District 9

Taylor Mondick, small business owner.

Jason Pena

District 10

Alan Blaylock, retired.

District 11

Tara Maldonato-Wilson, registered nurse.

Jeanette Martinez

Rick Herring

Cristal Galvan

Arlington

Mayor

None filed yet

District 3

None filed yet

District 4

None filed yet

District 5

None filed yet

District 8

None filed yet

Tarrant Regional Water District