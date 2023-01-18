LIST: Here’s who’s running for mayor and city council in Fort Worth and Arlington
Fort Worth’s 2021 mayor and council elections brought five new members to the nine-person Fort Worth city council.
In 2023, there will be at least three new members with two coming through the expansion of the city council through the 2022 redistricting process.
The third new member will replace first-term council member Leonard Firestone, who is not seeking re-election due to the time commitments putting a burden on his home life.
Firestone represents District 7, which includes parts of the Cultural District and far north Fort Worth.
Arlington is electing half its city council and its mayor.
This is the first election in Arlington since voters overwhelmingly approved extending council terms from two years to three.
Here is a list of who’s filed for the May 6, 2023, mayor and council election. Information on ages and occupations came from public statements and campaign filings submitted to the city of Fort Worth:
Fort Worth
Mayor
Christopher Rector, author/disabled veteran
Ken Bowens, Jr.
Alyson Kennedy
District 2
None filed yet
District 3
Michael D. Crain, Real Estate Broker
District 4
None filed yet
District 5
William McKinley Jackson
District 6
None filed yet
District 7
None filed yet
District 8
Chris Nettles, 35, self-employed
District 9
Taylor Mondick, small business owner.
Jason Pena
District 10
Alan Blaylock, retired.
District 11
Tara Maldonato-Wilson, registered nurse.
Jeanette Martinez
Rick Herring
Cristal Galvan
Arlington
Mayor
None filed yet
District 3
None filed yet
District 4
None filed yet
District 5
None filed yet
District 8
None filed yet
Tarrant Regional Water District
C.B. Team, real estate broker